The DeSoto County School District and DeSoto High deserve praise for not only honoring a former teacher who set high standards for all to follow, but for a recent performance in academic competition.
About 20 high school academic teams participated Nov. 16 in the John Schudel Memorial Academic Team Tournament at DeSoto High. The event was named after DeSoto teacher and former academic coach the late John Schudel. To name the event after Schudel was the idea of current academic coach Andrew Hagen.
Schudel taught drama, speech and English among other subjects in the DeSoto School District. He was especially known for his drama productions. He was also known for making his students in his senior classes watch the movie “Gone With the Wind,” on the final school day — telling them everyone should see the movie once.
Schudel was a regional finalist for teacher of the year and coached the Florida Academic team to a national championship.
The academic tournament has evolved over the years to bring in high schools from as far away as Tallahassee and Naples. It has spawned an interest in academics, according to Superintendent Adrian Cline, that extends to the middle schools.
This year, DeSoto High had an exceptional run at the championship, making it to the finals before losing out to Bishop Verot.
Schudel would have been proud. Kudos to the DeSoto High Academic team.
