OUR POSITION: As we eagerly jump into 2021 there are some goals we would like to share with the responsible parties for the new year.
Many of the challenges of 2020 will unfortunately spill over into this new year, most notably the COVID-19 virus and how to deal with it and keep our economy healthy.
The Daily Sun editorial board took a look at the new year and came up with a check list of challenges we would expect local government entities, businesses and our communities to meet in the next 12 months.
They include:
• Allegiant Travel Co. to make a decision on the future of its Sunseeker resort, whether that means selling the property or accessing the needed revenue to restart construction. We understand the challenges of the pandemic, but with a vaccine in use and the nation’s economy moving forward, albeit ever so slowly, it is time to turn the waterfront property into something meaningful.
• For the city of North Port to settle the question of whether Wellen Park (West Villages) will be a part of the city or not. There is a need for the city and the residents who are suing to de-annex from it to come up with a solution and let the divisive distraction end.
• On the subject of North Port, the city needs to get a permanent city manger in place and elect a fifth city commissioner in March. Then it can move forward with making key decisions on the city’s future — and, hopefully, addressing the much-too-long City Commission meetings.
• Still fresh Sarasota County School Superintendent Brennan Asplen needs to move quickly to clean up the fallout from the past administration — including, of course, to make sure students in need of special education are in the right program and that students who are not in need of that education are in regular classes.
• We would like to see a more intense collaboration between entities like the Punta Gorda Housing Authority, Punta Gorda City Council, Charlotte County Commission, local developers and nonprofits to address the lack of affordable housing. It is a problem we share with other cities throughout the nation but one we believe can be addressed with some out-of-the-box thinking and some resolve to get it done.
• Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell needs to keep past promises of being more transparent and more open to the public and the media. The sheriff has made some crucial progress in the department since he took over more than eight years ago but his policy of not sharing information, delaying information or charging high fees to access information is a strain on the trust the community has in his administration.
• As the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed more widely in our communities we would expect a return to more normalcy and that means the return of festivals, outdoor concerts, movie theaters opening back up and sports events with full stadiums.
• The Punta Gorda Airport Authority should end the back-and-forth on privatizing the facility and not bring the subject up again — oat least until after the 2022 elections. We expect some clarity on the topic when attorney Darol Carr gets a look at emails he has requested between a consultant working for the authority and the city of Punta Gorda.
We hope, and expect, 2021 to be a year of return to normal and a season of growth in Southwest Florida.
