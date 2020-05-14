OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to hurry up and open up restaurants in Florida to seat 50% of their capacity.
Matt Nemec is like most Florida restaurant owners and managers. He’s biding his time, hoping for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make the move to allow restaurants to seat 50% of their capacity.
Right now, restaurants are struggling with a decision whether to open at 25% capacity, which is allowed. Many have decided to remain closed or continue with only carryout orders rather than try to pay the overhead to open a dining room, gambling they can make it on only 25% of their normal business.
Nemec, who manages 88 Keys at the Wyvern Hotel in Punta Gorda, is taking a hybrid approach to opening up.
“We opened 88 Keys on Mother’s Day and we are open on Thursday nights for prime rib night,” he said. “But otherwise operating at 25% is just too tough right now.
“We are opening our rooftop dining area with social distancing,” he said.
But even that is a challenge — but not necessarily because of slow business.
“The weather has been great. But, it’s the love bugs,” he chuckled. “I’ve never seen them this bad.”
Love bugs aside, he plans to open everything back up consistently when the governor gives the green light for 50% occupancy.
Other restaurants are also waiting for the go-ahead while some are trying to make it on a shoestring budget, bringing some staff back.
At Mama’s Italian Restaurant in Englewood, shift manager Cindy Sheets said customers “have been really supportive” as the popular eatery operates by only using 25% of its tables.
“We are small,” Sheets said of trying to make it with 25% business. “We haven’t been able to bring back our whole staff yet. There is just not enough work for them. But we are open.”
Some restaurants, like Sonny’s Barbecue in Murdock, are waiting on corporate decision-makers to give them the okay to open up dining rooms.
Without a doubt, restaurants are in a tight spot.
We need our small businesses to thrive. If you own a restaurant with 20 tables and can only seat customers at five, it is difficult to justify bringing in a cook and waiters and buying food with no guarantee how much business you can do. Even 10 tables — 50% — is a challenge while continuing to maintain safe social distancing. Many are debating the potential losses of opening up with few customers versus staying closed while competitors build up customer loyalty.
DeSantis is mulling an order to give restaurants in Florida the opportunity to use 50% of their capacity. Word is the task force he formed to give advice on opening the state back up recommended 50% capacity for restaurants. The governor, however, is adamant about making his own decisions and taking a cautious approach. And that is a good thing.
While we all want things to return to normal, no one wants to see a sudden spike in coronavirus cases because the state rushed into opening businesses too soon with few or no restrictions. And, any increase in the number of customers in restaurants would have to continue the safe distancing requirement.
Still, we’re in favor of giving restaurants a boost. Many of the small mom and pop operations may not make it through the pandemic recession if they are not able to open soon. Some will not come back regardless. And that a sad legacy for the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.