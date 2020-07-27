OUR POSITION: This has to be the last extension for Lost Lagoon developers.
It’s been almost three years since a Orlando-area development team first showed up in front of Charlotte County commissioners with a sweet deal.
They wanted to purchase a big chunk of the last remaining Murdock Village property to build a downtown, some commercial projects and a huge Orlando-quality water park. County commissioners were salivating at the prospects.
They were so enamored with the idea of having the downtown Murdock has always coveted — and a water park that could draw tourists to the area and give the quality of life a real shot in the arm — they agreed to a deal that seems kind, at the least, to the developers.
For 160 acres, Lost Lagoon Development would pay $6.7 million — with a $250,000 deposit. The catch is that — much like Private Equity Group which bought out much of the other half of Murdock — the developer would build roads, put in sewers and other infrastructure and in turn get the $6.7 million back. The premise is the county could not do the infrastructure as cheap and as quickly as a private company.
Former County Economic Development Director Lucienne Pears helped sell the idea to county commissioners. But they needed little prodding. They loved the idea. And, to be honest, we did too.
Even with the money-back idea that meant the county all but gave the land away, it was a decent deal. A downtown, hotels and businesses and the water park would transform Murdock into the hub the county has always needed. And, with West Port sprouting homes and other attractive amenities just a mile away, it would drive economic development through the roof.
But progress has been slow. More than slow actually. It has been at a standstill now as Lost Lagoon has pleaded with the county for more time. Three times the developer has failed to meet a deadline to give the county money.
The project has now been divided into phases. The first phase would be to build a hotel and some commercial buildings. The water park would be part of the final phase — likely four to five years away.
Each time Lost Lagoon has come to county commissioners for an extension, you can see the enthusiasm for the project dwindle to the point of total frustration. Seemingly, only Commissioner Bill Truex is still 100% behind the deal. He sees no problem in the latest request for an extension.
Thursday, county commissioners agreed to a third extension thanks to a $750,000 “nonrefundable” deposit. Added to the initial $250,000 deposit that means the county has $1 million to play with if Lost Lagoon misses a 60-day extension it was granted last week.
Lost Lagoon said the pandemic has caused chaos while trying to negotiate its financing with a New Jersey firm online. Its officers said they are lining up a new line of financing and just could not complete the deal by last week’s third deadline extension.
We’re wondering why, after more than two years, the financing wasn’t shored up long ago.
Like Truex, we’d love to see this deal go through. But, right now the only promise is for a hotel — nice but not exciting — even if the next deadline is met.
County commissioners have a history of bending over backwards for sweet-talking, out-of-town developers. If the new deadline is not met, it’s time to put the property back on the block.
