OUR POSITION: Drug and alcohol dependency are huge problems in society, but there is help available to kick the habit before an arrest that leads to potential incarceration and a bad record.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies didn’t have to go far to find him.
A caller said someone was swerving in and out of traffic at dangerous speeds.
When deputies located the vehicle described by the caller, the driver was slumped over the steering wheel at a stop sign. His foot was on the brake, the car running.
The driver showed signs of overdose and Narcan was administered to him in the ambulance on the way to a hospital. He needed a second dose at the hospital. Tests came back positive for opioids and benzodiazepines. It was found the driver had been convicted four other times of DUI.
We wonder how often police aren’t lucky enough to get a call. How often do impaired drivers threaten, or actually harm, others? At the same time, how often do those addicted to drugs or alcohol harm themselves or others physically.
And, sadly, how many of these people want or need help, but they never ask for it?
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is tough on drugs. He has made that a mantra since the day he was elected sheriff. Some would argue he’s too tough — making arrests for small traces of drugs or marijuana that can destroy a person’s reputation or future.
But, he’s committed to getting dealers off the street as best he can. However, he’s also open to helping those who want help.
Prummell has put a program in place to help addicts before they find themselves in his jail. It’s called Drug Addiction and Recovery Initiative and it was first used in 2017.
The program allows an individual with a drug problem to bring in the drugs and ask for help. No charges are filed if giving up the drugs is voluntary and the individual seeks help. Instead, they are taken to a treatment center, usually Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
No numbers were available for how often people take advantage of the program. Even if it’s a rare occasion, the point is that the offer is on the table.
Sarasota County has a similar partnership with First Step, an addiction recovery program. Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said his program allows a person to come in and ask for help with any substance abuse habit.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also sponsors four drop boxes in the county — including one each in North Port and Venice — where individuals can drop off opioids or medications they may be addicted to or were abusing. And, if a person is arrested for drugs before they can get help, there is a recovery pod in the Sarasota County Jail where people are able to be treated for addictions.
The situation is much the same in DeSoto County, according to DeSoto Sheriff’s Major Andrew Proudfit. The sheriff’s office there has a drop box for drugs that is placed on DCSO property but out of sight and not recorded. They also, according to Proudfit, allow anyone to turn in drugs without being arrested. “That includes anything they are on, even cocaine or meth,” he said. “We don’t look at that as any different than responding to a drug overdose.”
DeSoto, however, has yet to implement a program to get rehabilitation for addicts.
These programs are much needed.
Unfortunately, drug and alcohol addictions are not uncommon and too many people aren’t aware of some of the help that is available to them.
There are two things to remember when dealing with addictions or observing possible actions by people under the influence.
If you see a vehicle driven recklessly, or someone acting irrational, call 911. Report it. And, if you have a drug problem you can’t beat, don’t hesitate to go to law enforcement for the help you need.
Lives can be saved.
