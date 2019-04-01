OUR POSITION: Opponents who fight higher impact fees need to come up with a better solution for lost revenue.
The Charlotte County Commission backed down last week from raising impact fees to where they should be. Instead — split two-two on raising fees with Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch trying to negotiate a compromise — they voted for a 5-percent hike in fees this year and another 5 percent next year. It’s hardly enough to make a dent in the bills coming due for infrastructure — bills the county will have trouble paying.
Commissioners had an option to raise fees to 100 percent of what is allowed or any percentage below that. Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo would raise the fees substantially. Bill Truex and Ken Doherty would not raise them at all.
Arguments against raising fees were, in our opinion, greatly exaggerated. Truex said: “For every $1,000 you increase the cost of a house, you kick someone out of the market.”
Truex said new homes and the people who live in them make up for the loss of impact fees with the taxes they pay. So, consequently, every home that is not built, is a loss of tax revenue.
His argument is not preposterous. We, and others, just do not believe a couple thousand extra dollars on the cost of homes — which typically start around $140,000 and range to a half-million bucks — will drive potential residents away.
We pointed out in a previous editorial the high impact fees in neighboring counties — neither of which are having problems getting new residents to build new homes.
In Sarasota County, which bases the impact fee on the size of the home, a 2,500-square-foot home in West Villages is $12,618. West Villages is one of the fastest growing communities in Florida.
That same home in Charlotte County, with the just approved increase, will cost $4,238 in impact fees.
How can anyone imagine that a hike to, let’s say $6,000 or even $8,000, would cripple Charlotte County’s housing market? After all, we have a beach. We have a harbor. We have movie theaters. West Villages has the Atlanta Braves, two months a year.
We understand, in reality, West Village has a lot to offer and is an enticing location — and not that far from the beach. But other locations in South Sarasota County are no more enticing than Charlotte County. And they are still building homes there, even with an impact free three times higher than ours.
All the arguments about chasing home buyers away just don’t make sense. And, no one has been able to show proof that the lower impact fees are encouraging more construction. The nation’s economy is booming and Florida is a hot destination for Baby Boomers.
Charlotte County is facing huge costs for needed road construction, the implementation of a sewer program and much-needed upgrades for its utility services — not to mention the cost of public safety has increased significantly in recent years.
No one really knows how those costs will be met.
If commissioners don’t want to raise impact fees, we suggest they do one of two things.
Come up with another source of revenue, or, as Commissioner Doherty suggested, start cutting costs and programs to live within our means.
