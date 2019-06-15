It’d be no surprise if Rotonda West property owners were up in arms about a 300 percent increase in tax assessments for road repaving and bridge maintenance.
That’s not what irks them, though.
Facing a $300 increase above their current $100 tax assessment, many residents have focused their disapproval on a relatively small amount — the $25 yearly bill for sidewalk design.
Rotonda is an immense residential community — built in the pattern of a circle with pie subsection slices. Some of the main roads have sidewalks, some don’t. A handful of residents of Boundary Boulevard (which doesn’t have a sidewalk) approached the advisory board of the Rotonda West taxing district (something known as an MSTU) and asked that money be set aside for sidewalk design. The board agreed to include it. The $275,000 design study will cost $25 per property.
Then came a counter wave. Where? On Facebook, of course. And, by the way, also from many Rotondites who live on roads that already have sidewalks.
The debate over sidewalks has pingponged back and forth on social media. One opponent put out an anti-sidewalk petition, which got nearly 1,000 signatures.
And then, more than 140 people turned up for an advisory board meeting at Charlotte County offices last Monday afternoon. That was a big, big, big crowd, considering the fact those meetings rarely attract a handful.
After listening to attendees debate, the board accepted the overall assessment increase, sidewalks included. The final decision goes to the County Commission, which will hold its July 18 meeting at the large Tringali Community Center, wisely. Details about sidewalk planning would be further discussed by the local advisory board in November.
It seems like an awful lot of fuss about sidewalks, which we think are a requisite health/safety feature on main arteries of a residential community like Rotonda West. Ironic also that the discussion moved on to problems with speeding vehicles on the same road. You’d think one issue might highlight the need for the other.
