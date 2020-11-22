OUR POSITION: The void of any leadership or plan to battle Covid-19 and protect Floridians is frustrating, yet telling.
Neither Gov. Ron DeSantis nor the state Legislature are responsible for the coronavirus. They have been saddled, however, with how to respond to the virus that is setting daily records for infections, hospitalizations and deaths nationwide and in Florida.
So far, their silence is maddening.
DeSantis has made a couple of rare, token appearances since the election on Nov. 3.
He did attend Tuesday’s meeting of the Legislature where freshmen lawmakers were sworn in and Senate President Wilson Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls addressed the chamber — minus at least nine members who either tested positive or were quarantined because of the coronavirus. Neither Sprowls or Simpson spent more than a minute or two on the topic of the coronavirus.
That follows a pattern set by DeSantis and national Republicans who would rather ignore the problem.
The lack of leadership or response to the spike in cases from Tallahassee pushed many of the state’s mayors to reach out to the governor Wednesday.
In a Zoom call, mayors from mostly cities in Southeast Florida called on DeSantis to either install new measures to slow the spread of the virus or allow them to. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said if no action is taken, as many as 50,000 Floridians could die before a vaccine is available.
More than 1 million people in the U.S. tested positive for the coronavirus in a six-day period this past week. The nation has watched as 11 million people have fought the virus — with more than 246,000 Americans losing that fight. Earlier this past week there were more than 73,000 people in intensive care units in the U.S.
Florida’s numbers are the third worst in the nation. There were more than 10,100 infections in a single day in our state last Sunday. And, according to a St. Petersburg Times story, there have been 889,864 people in Florida test positive for the virus since March 1. That is about one of every 23 people in the state.
In late September, DeSantis pulled back all restrictions on restaurant occupancy and gatherings in the state. The governor, at one time, even pleaded for a stadium full of people at college football and professional football games.
So where do we go from here?
A week or so ago we wrote that the governor appeared at peace with a herd immunity solution. That would mean allowing the virus to spread unchecked until enough people were infected that it was no longer spreading. The death toll from that approach would be significant in a state with one of the oldest populations in the U.S.
Again, we want to be clear that our economy cannot survive another lockdown. We are not advocating for that after seeing the hardships tight restrictions can cause.
But, there are options that are less painful. There could be curfews. We could go back to 50% occupancy. Testing could be ramped up and tracing infections could be prioritized. We could at least encourage, or mandate, people to wear masks and the governor and others could set an example by following that advice.
But most of all, we would like to see someone — preferably our governor or Simpson or Sprowls — speak up and not be afraid to admit we have a health problem and offer ideas or advice how to stay safe.
They are our elected leaders. This is what leaders do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.