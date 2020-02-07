OUR POSITION: When Roger Tetrault passed away recently he left a strong legacy and an example of humility and giving that anyone would be proud of.
We could say a lot of things about Roger Tetrault.
But the one word that resonates most with us is “nice.” He was a nice man who distinguished himself in the armed services, in the business world and with his philanthropy.
Tetrault, a resident of Punta Gorda, passed away Jan. 27.
While his greatest gift was the example he set for others, he leaves behind the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden on the banks of the Peace River — a $30 million gift to Charlotte County. It took almost a decade for Tetrault to permit, plan and build the gardens. It was a project that brought him great satisfaction.
His whole life was a testimony to perseverance and accomplishments — sometimes against all odds.
As we wrote years ago, when introducing him to our readers, Tetrault was not born into money.
He grew up, by his own description, fairly poor. His parents never finished the seventh grade.
He studied and worked hard, with a goal of going to college. In his senior year of high school he was awarded a $600 Elks scholarship. But, he was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy and did not need the money. After asking the Elks for permission, he used the $600 for a uniform allowance — spending $200 and giving $400 to his mother. Years later, he would be named the 55th Distinguished Graduate from the Naval Academy,
Tetrault, who was inducted as a member of the Military Heritage Museum’s Wall of Warriors in Punta Gorda, was a Navy combat pilot. He crashed an A-1 Attack aircraft off the bow of the USS Midway and almost drowned before being rescued.
It was as if he had a charmed life — one that was to touch so many others.
He went on to become vice president of McDermott Group, responsible for all government operations — including divisions in five states with about 6,000 employees. He then was hired by General Dynamics to become the president of the company, responsible for all Army programs.
He eventually returned to McDermott International as CEO and chairman of the board in 1997.
A fellow Navy man and former CEO of Airbus Group, Sean O’Keefe, said “Roger is a guy that pulled himself up by boot straps from nothing.” And, O’Keefe said of the man who worked with NASA on projects leading to the International Space Station, “he never, ever forgot where he was from.”
Former Punta Gorda Mayor Marilyn Smith-Mooney also had high praise for Tetrault, who could call the likes of Bill Gates a friend.
“Roger is a person who you can’t make assumptions bout,” she once said. “He’s not like what you would assume of people with wealth.”
Tetrault never, as we know of, thought he was better than anyone else. He often credited his success and fortune to “good luck.”
“To me,” he said once, “my own personal achievements will always pale by comparison to the many acts of bravery and unique sacrifices that were made by my close friends and classmates.”
A celebration of Tetrault’s life is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda.
