OUR POSITION: Let’s never forget what Memorial Day is really about.
Today, we should celebrate the men and women who have taken up arms, pledged to protect our country and died doing just that.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 42 million American men and women have served their country during a war. Close to 1.2 million died while serving. Another 1.5 million were wounded.
Most recently, fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan has accounted for almost 7,000 U.S. service members being killed just since 9/11. More than 50,000 have been wounded — many coming home with debilitating injuries and mental challenges that have altered how they live.
Let those numbers sink in for a moment. No virus will ever match the human sacrifice made for our freedom.
The coronavirus will likely impact efforts to honor our veterans today. An annual Memorial Day service at the Cultural Center in Port Charlotte, a tradition for the past 44 years, was among those events being called off. We don’t have a complete list but we’re sure other events, some impromptu and others long planned before the coronavirus shut down the country, were casualties.
Even as memorial events fall by the wayside, there will be people, groups and gestures saluting our veterans. Service clubs, Boy Scouts and others, for example, have already placed flags on graves of veterans throughout the area. No doubt we may see a spike in the number of visitors to the Southwest Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall.
That wall and tombstones throughout America bear names of people just like us. They were memorialized in a tribute written years at by Ed Barber, of Gainesville, Florida. He so eloquently painted this picture of the men and women who have fought for America that an excerpt from his essay lamenting death on the battlefield is worth repeating here:
I was tall and short and thin and heavy and young and older and cheerful and morose. I was a shop steward, a ditch digger, an insurance agent, a writer, an orange picker, a preacher, a ballplayer and the head of a grocery chain stretching from Baltimore to St. Louis.
I lived around the corner, down the hall, over yonder, up the street, next door, above the garage, across the tracks, up the road a fair piece, on the hill, and out of a suitcase.
I came from a family farm, newspaper, college campus, furniture factory, new car agency and Broadway.
I died that our liberty would not perish, that freedom would remain, that justice would prevail, that women and children would be safe from terror, that my home would be protected, that an idea would be proved right, that my buddy might live, because I was ordered into harm’s way, that we would push forward and that bosses back home could make more money.
Sometimes I served and died for my country, sometimes my loved ones, sometimes for my ideals, and sometimes because — well, sometimes in the horrible frightening noise and fire of battle — sometimes I wondered why I served.
But still, I served — woman and man — I served!
This Memorial Day, it’s hoped you’ll think on these things. You are still free to think, speak and publish what you wish; free to worship, free to gather and to vote; free to succeed or to fail trying, because I gave the most I had — my all.
And for that, perhaps, you will pause a few moments in my honor; think and perhaps pray, in honor of others lost like me, or who also served but made it home, albeit, many disabled and — certainly — be thankful for those who serve today...
My death, and thankfully, those veterans who gave so much, has extended the time given you to find that way. With the horrible weapons available today, the unstable hands that hover so near the mythical red buttons and the increased horror of vicious, frenzied terrorists, time is shorter than ever.
After the next war there may be no widows, orphans, friends or veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.