OUR POSITION: Candidates for political office have a responsibility to be transparent, truthful and represent all voters.
Candidates, we’d like a word with you
We’re halfway through election season, with general election campaigning ready to ramp up after Labor Day passes. So it seems like a good time to share some thoughts — “wishes” might be a better term — about how we’d like to see candidates and voters approach the next couple of months, and beyond.
We’ll talk to the candidates first and the voters in a separate editorial.
Whatever position you’re running for, you’ll have a constituency, whether it’s a district, a municipality, a county or the entire state. It includes the people who are in your party and those who aren’t; the people who share your views on issues and those who don’t.
If you’re elected, you’ll represent all of them, every single one. It will be your job to make decisions for the benefit of all of them, not just your “base.” If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be put in office.
Next, remember that sound bites and labels aren’t actual positions. The voters deserve to know yours, in detail and in context, free of spin, no crossed fingers.
If you’re afraid to say what you mean and mean what you say, why are you deserving of the public’s trust, and how will you be an effective representative?
You should acknowledge that there’s little black and white in politics. Much of what you’re called on to do is to balance legitimate competing interests, sometimes a lot of them. That means real compromise, usually with no clear winners or losers, which is OK. (Note that “compromise” doesn’t mean “do it my way.”)
Accept that being wrong about something isn’t a character flaw; claiming you weren’t in the face of abundant evidence to the contrary is.
You’ll make mistakes even when doing your best not to. Admit them and apologize, if appropriate, and move on.
If you’re an incumbent, you should be running mainly on your record. If not, why should you get another term?
If you’re a newcomer, you should be running on what you hope to accomplish and, more important, how. It’s very hard to be effective when you don’t know the ropes or the people. How do you expect to have an impact until you do?
Don’t try to be the better candidate by default. The person best suited to the office shouldn’t need to demonize his or her opponent to get elected.
That doesn’t mean voters don’t have a right to know negative information about a candidate. But there’s a difference between saying someone supports a policy you think is bad and calling him or her a socialist or a fascist because of it. How accurate is it when your candidacy is summed up in one word?
Finally, use facts and tell the truth. If the facts are on your side, they don’t need embellishment, and if they aren’t, you’re on the wrong side.
Campaigning these days often consists of nothing more than attaching derogatory terms to an opposing candidate. Far more votes are won than lost that way because too few people question what they’re being told.
That’s no way to fill governmental offices, but it won’t stop as long as it works. That’s where we voters come in.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.