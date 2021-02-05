OUR POSITION: There are guidelines that we should follow to keep any Super Bowl gatherings less likely to become coronavirus hot beds.
The people in Tampa have their own challenges pulling off a Super Bowl that, despite a clamp down on admissions, will be a true test of how not to sponsor a super spreader.
It’s a shame the first Super Bowl in history that includes the home team — and our Buccaneers to boot — would come during a pandemic that has killed so many Americans and sent millions more to the hospital, the sick bed and home from work.
But it doesn’t have to be a gloomy day — unless the Bucs lose. It can still be fun and you can still have friends over for the big game safely if you’re just willing to follow a few guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control. Sure, we know there are those of you out there who don’t believe COVID-19 is easy to catch or deadly when you get it. There are even a few who don’t believe it is real.
It will be a lot more fun to be with friends and family Sunday if you don’t have to worry about how many of them might be sick next week.
Here are some ideas to keep it safe:
• The best kind of party is one with family. You should be well aware of any cases of the virus in the family and have a good idea of your family’s history and habits that might be a red flag.
• Stay at home or at least cut down on travel plans. Travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19 due to potential exposures on public transit, at airports, or in hotels. CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others this year. Visit the Domestic Travel during the COVID-19 Pandemic to help you to evaluate your risk and decide what is best for you and your family.
• Host a virtual Super Bowl watch party. You can wear clothing or decorate your home with your favorite team’s logo or colors. Make appetizers or snacks with the people you live with to enjoy while watching the game and share the recipes with your friends and family. Start a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching.
• Attend or host an outdoor viewing party where people can stay 6 feet apart. You can use a projector screen so more people have a better view. Wear masks and keep it over your nose and mouth unless eating.
• Remember that people without symptoms or with a recent negative test result can still spread COVID-19 to others. Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs, with others not from their household.
• Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces
• Wash your hands. This is a simple one but a guideline people often forget or ignore. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing and before eating. Make sure to dry your hands completely using a clean towel or by air drying. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
We’re sure you can still enjoy the Super Bowl and even have some friends and family around you if you just follow these guidelines.
You won’t be a nerd. You’re more likely to stay safe and healthy. And that’s even more important than the final score.
