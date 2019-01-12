OUR POSITION^p: Journey to the Future was a well-planned, well-organized event that accomplished its purpose: Create a positive atmosphere.^p
Journey to the Future set a foundation for the shape of things to come in Punta Gorda.
The five-hour conference Monday was well-planned, well-organized and well-executed in presenting panels and speakers to provide residents with information going into the process of developing a new citywide master plan.
Team Punta Gorda was behind the organizing, but the event was a success in no small way because it shared the stage with other groups from around town. The committee that put it together included representatives from city and county staff, homeowners associations, Smart Growth Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and the Charlotte County Office of Economic Development.
The logistics alone were a success, thanks to Betsy Spagnola of Team Punta Gorda. Seven hundred people crowded the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center. The place was maxed out. Four rooms were in use in two separate sessions. Everyone was able to get from Point A to Point B with a minimum of muss and fuss.
“The process went smoothly,” Nancy Johnson, Team Punta Gorda CEO, said. “Everybody did their job.”
Even lunch went well.
The alliance of groups — some with different perspectives on the direction the town should take — lent legitimacy to the event that otherwise would have been absent. Now, the entire town — from Burnt Store Isles to Punta Gorda Isles to the Historic District — can take credit for a first step landing on firm ground.
Going into the event, the criticism was it was developer-heavy. Of the four speakers, three represented builders and one an urban design firm. But what that did was offer those who attended a chance to learn.
Not sure if lifting the city’s building height restriction from 50 feet is a good idea? Over in this room, Tim Hernandez talked about best practices in community development. In another room, Victor Dover talked about how to build a town that invites people to settle in it. His firm, Dover, Kohl & Partners, will be developing the new master plan.
The speakers offered an opportunity to gather information to carry into the next phase: Charettes, or focus groups, will be held in March. The new master plan is due in August.
All of this went off seamlessly.
“The intention was to create positive energy around the master plan and potential future development,” Johnson said. “I think it was accomplished. It was exactly what I wanted.”
John Redmond, the president of Allegiant Air and the force behind the Sunseeker development across the bridge in Charlotte Harbor, spoke to a packed ballroom in the afternoon.
Johnson said that when the conference ended, Redmond told Johnson and some of the Team Punta Gorda volunteers that he was so pleased, he thought they should do it again.
Their knees buckled, she laughed.
With the new master plan not due until August, another summit might be in order. That’s to be determined.
In the meantime, the event was a great way to start building a consensus — details to be determined.
