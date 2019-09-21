Anyone watching the Ken Burns documentary “Country Music” on PBS this week couldn’t help but marvel at the archival footage of Brenda Lee’s first national TV appearance in 1956. She was 8 years old, a pipsqueak of a kid with the singing voice of a brass band. She would become a very big star.
Watching Lee reminded us of another brilliant youngster whose extraordinary talents were on display over the past three months on NCB’s “America’s Got Talent.”
North Port’s Emanne Beasha turned 11 on Wednesday, the night she was dropped during cut-downs in viewer-voting in the TV talent contest. Unlike country-pop Brenda Lee, Emanne sings opera. Like Lee, what surprises the most is the pitch-perfect power of a voice that one judge described as “overworldly.”
Emanne is young, but she’s got years of singing behind her. She has sung “The Star-Spangled Banner” before spring training baseball games in Southwest Florida. (We expect she’ll be a pre-game headliner next spring before a Braves game at North Port’s CoolToday Park.) She has performed at the North Port Performing Arts Center and with Cirque de Soleil in Las Vegas.
In 2017, she traveled to the Middle East to compete in the TV show, “Arabs Got Talent,” and won. (She was born in Jordan.) Afterwards, she sang before Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the royal palace.
Royal talent, she’s got it. And, from all indications, a personality and heart of diamonds and gold.
Emanne attracted a big following locally as she moved foreward week to week. Her performances were broadcast on the big screen at CoolToday Park; there were local watch parties to celebrate and cheer her on.
She did not disappoint. Her “America’s Got Talent” run began with a stunning rendition of the Pucchini aria “Nessun Dorma” and ended after this week’s Maria Callas-like version of the aria “La mamma morta” and Andrea Bocelli’s “Con te partiro.”
Brilliant, but the national audience didn’t give her the final boost she deserved. So it goes.
An out-sized talent, now with a national following, Emanne’s performances leave us with little doubt she is destined for an extraordinary singing career.
Cheers! Roses! Standing ovation!
