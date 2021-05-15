OUR POSITION: The investigation into who supported and funded a bogus candidate in a legislative election should send a message to those who use this tactic.
Remember how a phantom candidate made a mockery of a primary election for a seat on the Charlotte County Airport Authority?
We wrote extensively about the race between eventual winner Vanessa Oliver and Bob Starr, both Republicans. No Democrat filed to run.
Out of nowhere, Martin Dorio announced his candidacy as a No Party Affiliation for the seat, effectively shutting out about 80,000 Democrats and Independents from voting in the primary.
Dorio had no campaign fund. He would not answer phone calls from the media. He never campaigned or showed his face. He didn’t even live in Charlotte County.
He was a bogus candidate from the start.
This is a tactic used all too often in Florida to close primaries to only those voters registered to vote in that party. We believe it undermines the democratic process. Those who would fund or recruit such candidates should be revealed and punished — if not legally then in the court of public opinion.
That actually may come to pass in a recent South Florida Senate race.
Alex Rodriguez, a 55-year-old South Florida mechanic, filed as a No Party Affiliation candidate to run against an incumbent with the same last name, Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez. According to the Sun Sentinel, Alex Rodriguez had no website and launched no real campaign. He got just enough votes, 6,382 of the more than 215,000 cast, to give Republican Ileana Garcia the win — by 32 votes.
Alex Rodriguez lived in Boca Raton and ran for state office two counties away, according to the Sun Sentinel. His voter registration form lists Boca as his residence but he gave a Miami-Dade address when he filed to run.
WPLG Channel 10 reported that Alex Rodriguez — who was a Republican until the day he registered for the race — had an arrest record for grand theft and was deep in debt. Yet, he obtained $360,000 for mailers with a pro-Democratic message.
And, according to the Sun Sentinel, Our Florida, a political committee whose address is a UPS store in Miami, made the $360,000 contribution to pay for the mailers.
This scheme may have repercussions.
In March, law enforcement officials raided the home of former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles, who according to the Miami Herald, bragged about putting Alex Rodriguez in the race to undermine the chances of Joe Javier Rodriguez, the incumbent who lost to Garcia. Artiles is facing several felony campaign-finance charges and additional ones for false swearing in connection with voting or elections.
Nothing illegal is obvious in the Airport Authority race, let’s be clear on that. Recruiting a third-party candidate isn’t a crime, and there are very relaxed rules in residency requirements that are rarely enforced.
But, where Artiles allegedly did wrong was, according to a Miami Herald story, pay $50,000 out of his own pocket to Alex Rodriguez. And someone (Artiles?) recruited the mystery donor who paid $360,000 to a political committee for advertisement in the race.
Dark money is a big problem in state and national politics. Changes are needed but they will never come as long as the politicians are the ones who must vote on leveling the playing field.
Meanwhile, the Artiles case should be a red flag for those who believe ghost candidates are a good tactic.
