Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Southwest Florida last Tuesday visiting tornado victims.
We would have liked for him to bring them some money. But he did the next best thing.
The governor promised to press the Federal Emergency Management Administration to reconsider its rejection of the state’s request to help the victims. FEMA told Florida the level of destruction did not meet the threshold for federal help.
More than 150 homes were destroyed or terribly damaged in Lee and Charlotte counties and about 300 people left with no place to live. Many of those people were retirees, some with no income but Social Security.
DeSantis didn’t pass up the chance to take a swipe at the federal government for its lack of response. For once, we’re glad he did. But the people without a home don’t want to play politics. They want help.
What the governor offered was a portal set up by the state where people can donate to a victims’ fund. Any donations made to the fund go directly to the storm victims.
The state will partner with the Charlotte Community Foundation to collect and distribute that money. People whose homes were completely destroyed will be prioritized to receive the funds.
Tornado victims can work through the website to request assistance. Or, they can call 833-930-3707 and get connected to the portal. The online address is FloridaDisaster.org/Assistance.
Again, we wish the governor had brought news that the Florida Division of Emergency Management had some money to hand out. But the portal could be a blessing to those whose life was turned upside down Jan. 16 when the tornadoes rushed through our area and spared little in their path.
If you have some spare cash, a donation to the portal would surely be appreciated.
