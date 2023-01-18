OUR POSITION: AARP of Florida should have a strong voice in Florida politics.
There are 2.8 million Floridians who are members of AARP. And, they vote. More than 60% of AARP members typically go to the polls according to the AARP website.
Are you listening Tallahassee?
So, when the AARP lists its goals for the 2023 Legislative Session, lawmakers should pay attention.
The organization, that anyone over 50 can join, said in a press release that its top goals include more attention to Florida’s long-term care and adult guardianship systems, housing for older residents, lowering prescription drug costs, and the expansion of telehealth accessibility.
Nursing home care is on AARP’s radar — especially after issues during the early months of the pandemic where positive cases in nursing homes were far greater, percentage wise, than the general population.
AARP fears the nursing home and assisted living facilities, in search of higher profits, will neglect patient care and cut nursing staffs.
AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said he wants to work with legislators to provide experts on long-term care and adult guardianship as they form policy during the session and in the coming years. Affordable housing will also be a hot topic he hopes lawmakers will address.
To carry their message to Tallahassee AARP plans to send squads of volunteers to the Capitol for the first time since the pandemic. More than 100 volunteers are ready to journey to the Capitol during the session to represent Florida’s older population every week as decisions that will impact them are made.
