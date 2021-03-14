OUR POSITION: The Florida Cabinet corrected a wrong this past week when they revised the state’s policy on restoring ex-felons’ voting rights.
For a long time we criticized the state for a onerous policy requiring ex-felons to wait five years after their release from prison before they could request certain civil rights were restored. It was unfair to anyone who had paid the price for breaking the law.
Under ex-Gov. Rick Scott, in 2011, a requirement that any ex-felon who wanted to recover their right to serve on a jury, obtain certain licenses and other freedoms they were entitled to (including, at the time, the right to vote) must request that right in front of the Cabinet — which consists of the governor, the agriculture commissioner, the attorney general and Florida’s chief financial officer — five years after their release.
Scott rarely convened the Cabinet to hear these requests that were already difficult enough for ex-felons who had to travel to Tallahassee on their own dime. At one time there were 1.4 million ex-felons who wanted these rights restored, including the freedom to once again vote. Well, Amendment 4 took care of the right to vote in 2018. But the restrictions on other civil rights continued delayed for at least five years.
This past week, in a surprise to us, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the waiting period for ex-felons and, for good measure, outlined a new policy that expedited the process for restoring the rights of those who served time in Florida’s prisons.
The decision should greatly reduce a backlog of thousands of ex-felons waiting to be free of any restrictions on their rights — with a few exceptions that includes the ability to own a gun.
The plan — approved by DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried — will automatically restore civil rights to any felon who has paid all court-ordered fines, fees and restitution for their crimes. They will have to apply to start the wheels in the process rolling, but they do not have to appear before the Board of Executive Clemency.
If the felon is indigent and cannot pay off outstanding legal fees, that person can still apply for have their rights restored but must go before the clemency board to request those fees be waived.
“Those who have had their voting rights restored under Amendment 4, it makes sense to also restore the other civil rights,” the governor said. “Now felons who have not completed all terms of the sentence or who have not received a judicial modification or conversion of sentence sufficient to satisfy Amendment 4 may not receive the automatic restoration of civil rights without a hearing.”
The governor’s change of heart was welcome news to many who have struggled to regain their rights.
In a News Service of Florida article, Richard Greenberg, a Tallahassee lawyer, said he had a client who has waited since 2008 to have his application for clemency and full civil rights heard. He said he had other clients who have had to endure similar wait times.
We applaud the governor for reversing an unfair practice that has been a detriment to the return to a normal life by so many felons who have paid their debt and are ready to contribute to society.
