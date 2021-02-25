OUR POSITION: Much-needed affordable housing is on the way as locations outside Charlotte County begin to look more attractive.
We’ve written quite a bit about the need for affordable housing. Thankfully, people are listening. Or, maybe it’s just the feasible approach for developers to take right now. Nevertheless, talk of more than one affordable housing project is heating up.
Charlotte County commissioners will learn more soon about a proposed project on the much-discussed Bachmann tract. The 32-acre site, which may have to accommodate a roadway to and from a North Port Interstate 75 exchange in the future, has been offered more than once to developers in hopes of obtaining more market rate housing for Charlotte County.
Recently, MacFarlane Grand Properties, of Fort Myers and Palladium Investment Company LLC of New Jersey have each submitted a proposal for the Bachmann location.
Charlotte County has actively sought developers at this location and has sweetened the deal recently by adopting incentives like waiver of a number of per unit fees in exchange for affordable housing.
No details were available when The Daily Sun’s Betsy Calvert wrote about the proposals but the county has set aside development rights for 600 units at the Bachmann site. The hope is units would be affordable to those families making 80% or less of the area’s median income. That number, in 2019, was $51,499 for any size family. The county has also stipulated that any apartments built there must remain market rate and not be converted to resident-owned condominiums. And, low-income apartments must remain so for 20 years.
Meanwhile, in DeSoto County, an affordable housing development is being considered.
According to The Daily Sun story by Ted Carter, a proposal for a new low-income rental complex, that was delayed when the pandemic struck last year, has been resurrected. A public-private partnership initiated by the Arcadia Housing Authority, the project is planned as a two-floor complex of 58 duplex apartments, according to Becky-Sue Mercer, the Housing Authority’s executive director.
The project, Cypress Garden Apartments, would be built in the city blocks of Cypress Street, 11th Avenue, Hickory Street and 12th Avenue — a site that would be about 5 acres in size. The land is owned by the Arcadia Housing Development Corp., which bought the property in 2006.
DeSoto County is ripe for development. Along with the proposed affordable housing project there are other retirement-type communities planned or already thriving there.
Outside Arcadia, on South U.S. 17, the Bridlewood modular-home development is under way. There are 1,100 homes and 400 rental units planned for the multi-family development. The county has designated hundreds of acres there for industrial, commercial and agricultural use — opening the door for greater development in that area near the Walmart distribution center.
Another modular-home development, The Preserve, is under way near Lake Suzy off Kings Highway. That development is catering to retirees and could have nearly 1,000 manufactured homes when completed.
Looking at all these proposed developments leads us to two conclusions.
First, we’re pleased with the potential for more affordable or workforce housing that Charlotte County so sorely needs.
Second, it’s obvious to us as Charlotte builds out, the growth is likely to spill over into DeSoto County and North Port. With the exception of Babcock Ranch, eastern Charlotte County has not drawn the interest of developers, perhaps because it is dotted with ranches that either have a high asking price or would be difficult to break up into developments.
Murdock Village could be the last major development Charlotte County can accommodate. North Port and DeSoto have the land and the willingness to work with developers to build more homes, apartments and affordable housing.
And that’s all good news.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.