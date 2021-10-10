OUR POSITION: As a former county planning commissioner and county commissioner, longtime real estate professional and native Sarasotan, Jon Thaxton knows as much about the state of housing in the county as anyone.
We should listen to him.
Now senior vice president for Community Investment at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Thaxton was unsparing in his analysis of the state of affordable housing in a recent program put on by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
“If we are in our comfort zone in Sarasota County on the topic of affordable housing, then you’re not paying attention,” he said.
The county’s comprehensive plan says it must incentivize housing to meet the needs of all of its residents. In the case of lower-income earners, he said, that means housing the market won’t provide because developers can’t make a profit.
Land costs alone put the cost of housing at 200% of area median income even if the developer gets nothing, he said. “Affordable” housing is considered 80% of AMI or less.
“You have to be a martyr in Sarasota County to build a nonmarket rate house because you’re not going to make money,” Thaxton said. “The numbers don’t work, and they haven’t worked for a very, very long time.”
Some apartment complexes have been developed recently after a 25-year gap, he said, but rents are mostly out of reach of the average worker.
On top of that, he added, wages have been stagnant, leaving 70,000 county households “asset limited, income constrained but employed.”
The status is referred to by the acronym “ALICE.”
“That means each month they have to make a decision what they’re not going to pay in order to sustain their family,” he said.
The mantra for increasing the housing inventory has been more density, more land and lower impact fees but none has produced affordable units, he said. They do have a role, though.
Density needs to be tied to an enforceable, long-term commitment to providing affordable units that gets a streamlined approval process.
Tiered impact fees would promote the development of a range of housing options, Thaxton said.
Rather than selling surplus government land, he said, the county should promote development on it, because selling a parcel with the intent to use the proceeds to buy other land means you’ll end up with less land.
Derelict shopping centers are another possible site for housing, Thaxton said. They should be readily convertible for multi-family development as long as they maintain the same footprint and don’t cause an increase in traffic.
The county also needs an affordable housing trust fund with a recurring revenue source, he said, and a housing czar.
The County Commission has taken a few steps in the right direction, he said, but the overall lack of results shows that affordable housing isn’t the priority it needs to be.
Every 20 houses built in the county create a need for at least one affordable unit, he said. And a lot of houses are being built. But when he did an analysis no affordable units had been added in the prior 15 years, he said.
The people who work here need to be able to afford to live here. If they can’t, soon no one will want to.
