OUR POSITION: A long-held goal of city fathers and mothers is realized.
A decade ago, the city of North Port commissioned a market study to gauge potential interest in a hotel in the city. The results were disappointing: Basically, the consultant said, there were already enough hotel rooms in nearby Port Charlotte and Venice to accommodate consumer demands.
Disappointing, yes. One of the main economic development goals of the City Commission had been attracting a hotel within city limits. The city’s economic development director spent God knows how many hours chasing leads and trying to entice hotel developers to town. They were not eager. The market demand just wasn’t there.
North Port has come a long way in the past decade. Those of us who have been around awhile recognize the impacts of explosive growth from 2000 until the recession that began in 2008. Then came a downturn and a leveling out. And then came more growth that brought a population of … what? … 70,000 and climbing?
North Port is now the largest city between St. Petersburg and Cape Coral. With the population has come many of the urban-suburban amenities city officials worked so hard to attract in the early- to mid-2000s: supermarkets, restaurants, big-box chains and retail stores. All are consumer conveniences that allow locals to shop locally, rather than driving out of town to the mall in Port Charlotte or shopping centers in Venice.
North Port is growing into its own, in accordance with the principals of market demand.
And, finally, the city is getting a proper hotel within its boundaries.
The devlopment company Lodgco Hospitality of Michigan held a groundbreaking ceremony last week to publicize the 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites it will build on Tuscola Boulevard. The four-story hotel would be built behind the Tuscola Commons shopping center on U.S. 41. It is next to the Lowe’s home improvement store.
“With a population of over 70,000 residents, I assure you that the city of North Port has plenty of friends and family who might want to visit and will need a beautiful place to stay,” North Port Mayor Chris Hanks said during the ceremony.
Indeed, that should be true. And, indeed, it indicates another step in the city’s maturity.
The last, and only hotel, in North Port was built 46 years ago. It’s a modest, dated place with less than four dozen rooms. It’s far from flagship. The Warm Mineral Springs Motel is the type of place that attracts more travelers, especially those visiting the nearby Warm Mineral Springs Park. But it is a small place. And it is not actually situated within city limits.
Just to say, the Hampton Inn development is a milestone. A new 100-room hotel may not be front page news in Venice or Sarasota or Fort Myers, but it’s significant here. It’s nothing less than the realization of long-held goal of city officials. A big deal.
And the next step: a hospital?
