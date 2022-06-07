OUR POSITION: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed last week to revise critical habitat designations for manatees by 2024 to help restore and maintain feeding grounds crucial for their survival.
If the manatees can hold on, help is on the way.
Three environmental groups with a special interest in the survival of manatees pushed for, and finally received, a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revise critical habitat maps for the manatee by September 2024. Areas of critical habitat had not been updated since 1976 despite petitions to do so in 2008, according to a press release.
Upgrading those areas means the habitat is protected by requiring a permit from federal agencies before any project that might hurt the manatees’ feeding grounds is approved. Doing that greatly increases the chances the species will move toward recovery from two years of higher than normal death rates in Florida.
More than 1,100 manatees died in Florida in 2021, a state record. The excessive numbers were inflated due to starvation caused by water pollution in the Indian River Lagoon. The problem is unresolved this year and even more manatees may succumb in waterways choked with harmful algae blooms that kill seagrass.
Jane Davenport, an attorney with Defenders of Wildlife, said in the press release that the agreement on habitat is a big step toward ending the high number of manatee deaths. “Once the species’ current critical habitat is identified, we’re hopeful that federal, state and private conservation partners can take decisive action to put the manatee back on the road to recovery.”
Defenders of Wildlife, the Center for Biological Diversity and Save the Manatee Club hammered out the agreement with USFW.
It is a positive step, albeit one with no guarantee how many manatee lives will be saved. We can hope for the best.
