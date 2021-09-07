OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County Airport Authority’s decision to evict a business is difficult to swallow despite some solid reasons for their actions.
For years, Charlotte County government and the Charlotte County Airport Authority have worked to lure industry here that offers good jobs, paying more than minimum wage. It has been a long-stated goal for a county that likes to brag it is “open for business.”
That’s why it is so disappointing the Airport Authority board voted 4-1 Wednesday to evict Gulf Contours — a business that has been on airport property for 20 years.
The reasons given sound logical. And, they probably made good business sense. Board members claim the owner of Gulf Contours, Jerry Goin, had problems keeping up with his rent.
“He would get behind in rent and then catch up,” Kathleen Coppola, the longest-tenured board member said. “And he does not pay his county taxes.”
But, even more important, the location of his business is badly needed to expand the fuel farm. And, when all is said and done, it is the need for fuel storage by Allegiant Airlines that is the real culprit. Allegiant is offering to pay for a storage facility for 60,000 more gallons of fuel it expects to need as business grows, according to Airport Authority CEO James Parish.
“This all started about six years ago,” Parish said. “When general aviation moved, the fuel that fuels Allegiant had to be brought across taxiways. We gave (Goin) a two-year lease and then extended it a year. He came back and wanted another two years.”
Parish said his location is now needed for the fuel storage.
When you talk to Goin, however, you get a different feel for how it all came down.
“When the economy crashed in 2008 I did get behind in rent,” he admits. “But I always paid up. Unlike some businesses that have left and never paid what they owed, I do and I don’t owe anything now. And I pay my county taxes in payments. I worked that out with the county so I wouldn’t have to pay with one big check”.
And how about trying to find another location during the lease extension he was given?
Well, Goin will tell you, it’s not the kind of business you can load up in a pickup truck and move. There are maybe only one or two areas in Charlotte County that can accommodate the electric load his business requires.
“I have a million dollars worth of equipment and we require 460 to 480 volts of electricity,” he explained. “And our equipment is 22 feet high.”
Goin said he has explored moving to Fort Myers or Sarasota counties but he lives here and has built a good business here for 20 years — paying 14 employees from $30,000 a year up to $50,000 a year. He said besides the expense of moving, some of those employees would leave before making the drive to Sarasota or Fort Myers.
“I’ve talked to people about buying the business and looked at joining with another company,” he said. “But just when it looked like it might work, the Covid hit and the talks stopped.”
The board increased Goin’s rent by 50% for now and said he would be evicted — no one set a date that we know of.
This is one of those situations where you can see both sides. It’s easy to be sympathetic to a 79-year-old man who has built a successful business only to get kicked out.
We wish the board, and/or Goin, could have come up with a better alternative.
