OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda Airport Authority made a good move by relenting and giving Gulf Contours owner Jerry Goin a year’s lease to work out the future of his business.
The ball’s in Jerry Goin’s court now.
The Punta Gorda Airport Authority reversed an earlier decision and gave Goin a one-year extension on his Gulf Contours business lease on airport property. The goal is that another year will give Goin time to find a partner, a new location or some alternative to exit the building he is in that is needed to expand the airport’s fueling capabilities.
Goin’s business is rather unique in the products it produces — thermofoil cabinet components such as shelves and cabinet doors that are shipped nationwide to be used in motor homes and closets. In the first meeting with the board Goin talked about the high ceilings he needed in a facility to fit his equipment into and the large electric load he needed. He said that made it difficult to find a location in Charlotte County to move to.
Goin had found a supporter in the board’s newest member, Vanessa Oliver, who made the original motion to extend the businesses lease in order to save 14 high-paying jobs and not put a man out of business who had been a part of Charlotte County for 22 years. That motion was never seconded. Board members complained that Goin was often late paying his rent and even had trouble paying his county taxes.
All of that fell by the wayside last week, however, as board members reconsidered the situation.
“I always said if there was a more reasonable motion I would support it,” Airport Authority board member Rob Hancik said. “Vanessa’s original motion was for two years. She changed that, and I seconded it (Thursday).
“I felt at the first meeting that Goin was calling me a liar when he said he did not know about two workshops I tried to schedule to get things straightened out. But I had called and emailed him.
“It became evident though that he cannot get out of his building in a hurry. So we went with one year.”
Goin told board members he has multiple parties interested in buying or partnering with him in the business.
“We are discussing maybe a merger, acquisition or something like that with a couple of people,” Goin told board members. “We’ve also been contacted by other counties to possibly relocate ... and we are exploring that.”
Goin’s plight drew much interest from members of the community who were very much concerned about the 14 employees who would be losing their jobs. Most all of them make higher-end wages.
Nicole Griffin, a mother of four and an employee of Gulf Contours, said she “did not know what I was going to do tomorrow if (the board) did not extend the lease,” according to a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
This solution was a good one. Board members, frustrated by lease extensions in the past, felt the time had come for Goin to move. Goin, and his supporters, believed the jobs and benefits they bring by having a high-profile manufacturing business in Charlotte County deserved more consideration from the board.
Now, it’s up to Goin what happens next. He has one year to move, find a partner or some other solution. It’s an opportunity he cannot afford to waste.
