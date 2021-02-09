OUR POSITION: Members of the Punta Gorda Airport Authority handled their business with consultant Andrew Vasey correctly last week.
The months-long, back-and-forth between Punta Gorda Airport Authority members, ex-members, wannabe-members and the airport's consultant came to an appropriate end last week. Well, end for now we should say. The debate over privatization of the airport and the hundreds of millions of dollars it could mine for Charlotte County is not going away forever we believe. The topic will continue to sit on the back burner until the 2022 elections, we expect.
Four of the five authority members voted Wednesday to not renew the contract of consultant Andrew Vasey and pay him his $5,000 a month fee to just stay away until the contract runs out in December.
If that seems wasteful or harsh, then you have not been following the soap-opera goings-on.
In a nutshell, Vasey has been advising the airport for a while now that it could turn the operation over to a private investor and reap big money that it could spend any way it wished in Charlotte County. The airport, which is solid financially, currently can only spend its profits to upgrade the airport or industrial park that is adjacent and also operated by the Authority.
The Authority would retain some control and veto power over decisions and the investor who paid for the rights to make changes would be held to standards about airport operations. The idea was tempting to at least a couple of Authority members — especially outgoing member Pam Seay and her replacement, Venessa Oliver.
When the Authority voted down the idea in November, is when the real problem began.
Vasey took the idea to the Punta Gorda City Council — although there is denial on several fronts about how/when/why that occurred. When the council expressed some interest it created a stir with the Authority and the Charlotte County Commission, which had been left in the dark during the whole process.
The City Council backed off, but too many people were upset to just forget it.
In The Daily Sun story last week, airport attorney Darol Carr told the Authority that Vasey violated his obligation to protect its interests by participating or initiating a plan to give oversight of the airport to Punta Gorda. Carr and county commissioners believed this amounted to a plan to dismantle the Airport Authority and bypass even the county, which owns the airport.
Carr argued that a court action would provide answers to questions, including who said what in phone conversations between Vasey and Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray, or between Vasey and the office of state Rep. Michael Grant, or with Punta Gorda City Council members. Documents that might shed light on the proposal to Punta Gorda are at the center of the debate.
When the Authority began discussing letting Vasey go, he threatened to sue.
In the end, Authority members decided they didn't want to get involved in a lawsuit and it would be prudent and maybe even thrifty in the end to just let Vasey finish out his contract. He would finish it, however, without any voice in Authority business.
We are as curious as anyone what, if any, information might be available on how Punta Gorda became Vasey's target.
But, sometimes it's best to let controversy die and move forward. That's what the Authority chose to do and we can't fault them for that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.