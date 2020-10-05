The official moniker is PGD AviEx.
That’s just a catchy, short way to refer to the Charlotte County Airport’s latest project for its expansion of general aviation activity.
In all, there will be $18 million spent on the project, which will become a hub for general aviation pilots, businesses and activities. It has the potential to accommodate a flight school, avionics and aircraft maintenance services and other types of training programs, according to a press release.
The centerpiece of the project will be a 13,000-square-foot GA Center that will include a 2,500-square-foot dining area, lobby, conference room, flight catering staging area, nine leased offices/flight instruction rooms, and two event/meeting rooms.
Ground has been broken for the first phase — a 650,000-square-foot ramp, or aircraft parking area, and the extension of Taxiway E. A second phase should begin later this year and will include the GA Center, access roads and parking and site work for 10 large hangars. Those hangars and new T-hangar units will be built in the third phase of the project in 2021.
While the general public probably only cares about access to Allegiant flights and cheap air transportation to several U.S. cities, the news of the general aviation amenities is important. It not only signals the continued growth of the Charlotte County Airport but it shows that general aviation pilots — who once were the lifeblood of the airport before commercial flights took interest — have not been forgotten.
Congratulations to the airport staff and the Airport Authority board for taking another positive step toward the future.
