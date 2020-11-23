OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda Airport Authority’s vote to not consider proposals to privatize the airport is only a temporary halt to that possibility.
Anyone who was paying attention knew Thursday’s vote by Punta Gorda Airport Authority members on taking the next step to possibly privatize the airport would be close.
So when three of the five board members voted against further exploring the possibility, it was no shock. But it was disappointing for those who had so eagerly pursued the change in the airport’s status. And it was a letdown for those who were anxious to have input on what the board might have done with millions of dollars it was expected to receive from whatever group might have won the bid to operate the small, but successful facility.
“I am extremely disappointed that the board voted against a resolution to review written proposals that would bring jobs, economic development and approximately $1 billion in investment to Charlotte County over the next 40 years,” said Vanessa Oliver, the board’s newest member, in an email to the Sun.
Oliver, whose position on privatization has never been a secret, went on to point out a “yes” vote last week was not a commitment to privatization. It would, however, have allowed financial investment groups to present offers to the board for up-to-a-40-year lease to operate and grow the airport.
The idea is not a new one. It has been on the back burner for a while and was floated publicly again just before the Nov. 3 election that saw Oliver replace Pam Seay, who stepped down after several terms on the board. Seay, we should add, was a big proponent of privatization.
How it all would have worked is that a private company would pay big bucks upfront to manage the airport. Its goal, of course, would be to make improvements and changes that would bring in increased profits (the airport makes an average of around $4 million a year in profits now).
The agreement would include certain standards for maintaining the airport and could be written to give the board some authority to veto any major changes.
If an agreement was reached, the authority would get anywhere from $100 million to $200 million, or maybe more, upfront. And, over the course of the 40 years, the airport was expected to get another $100 million to $400 million.
The attraction is that the authority cannot spend any of its profits now in the community. Its profits can only be used to enhance the airport. Some members, especially Oliver, want to have that money to spread around in the community. There were several examples given where the money could be used including on STEM classes for students and to help restart construction on the Sunseeker resort.
Commissioner Rob Hancik, one of the three no votes, said he sees no reason for the authority to lease out the airport — adding that no one who has contacted him was in favor of the idea.
Oliver was adamant the authority owed it to the public to look at proposals.
“I think our citizens have the right to transparency and input, and the board voted to deny them that right,” she said.
It certainly would not have hurt to take a peek at offers. But a decision to turn the management of the airport over to a private company is a huge step.
We can almost guarantee this is not the last time the subject will come up.
