OUR POSITION: After “green slime” and red tide, people have lost faith in the state’s protection of environmental resources.
It should be no surprise that, given the major, recurring water-quality issues in South Florida over the past three years, people living along the bays around here have become alarmed by floating mats of foul-smelling algae in recent weeks.
Deja vu? The proverbial canary’s swoon over something that might grow into a summer-long problem?
It’s too early to tell. But with recent history the most immediate guide, the alarm is understandable.
The latest problem is the appearance in isolated Southwest Florida bays of something identified by the state Department of Environmental Protection as the blue-green algae Lyngbya wollei, an algae of filaments that forms, or congeals, into mats on the top of water on the shoreline.
According to the University of Florida, “The mats can impede navigation and recreation, cover and smother immersed plants, and clog water intakes” in ponds or small coves.
“In addition, they emit a strong and unpleasant earthy or musk-like odor.”
Yes, indeed. Think rotten eggs or the smell near a sewage treatment plant.
The algae mats have been found at Indian Mound Park in Englewood’s Lemon Bay, the mouth of Coral Creek in Placida, at the Blackburn Point Park near the swing bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway in Osprey, and in Sarasota Bay.
The incidence, so far, is sporadic. It’s not nearly as widespread or intense as the Karenia brevis/red tide outbreak of last year, or the “green slime” algae blooms that emanated from Lake Okeechobee in recent years.
But it is unsettling, given our recent history with water degradation problems. Again, like the red tide algae, this is said to be a naturally occurring phenomenon, perhaps exacerbated by hotter Gulf water, changes in deep-water currents or nutrient pollution. But it doesn’t seem to a minor blip: One lifelong Englewood resident said she’d never seen an algae mat this bad.
If nothing else, the notoriety of the green slime and red tide is forcing a response in Tallahassee.
Florida’s Legislature recently funded $18 million of red tide research over the next six years, to be conducted by Mote Marine Laboratory of Sarasota and the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission research center in St. Petersburg. The legislation creates the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative.
Lawmakers also designated $322.6 million for the restoration of Lake Okeechobee, which, hopefully, will curtail the blue-green algae slime of recent years that flowed from the lake west on the Caloosahatchee River to Fort Myers and east on the St. Lucie River to the Stuart area on the East Coast.
Those were healthy, positive actions driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a first-year governor who appears eager to establish his reputation as an environmental steward. Earlier this year, DeSantis also created a Blue-Green Algae Task Force.
The actions are belated but most welcome.
We recognize, though, that the reaction to the emergence of algae mats — what may be normal concern that quickly grows into alarm — is a natural outgrowth of state policies during the Scott administration that cut funding for environmental programs and boosted growth and development, seemingly above all other concerns.
DeSantis seems to recognize that Florida’s economic well-being is based, to no small degree, on the perception and reality of a clean, healthy environment. The problem is, it may take years until public faith is restored in the institutions that protect our state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.