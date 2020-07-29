OUR POSITION: A belated report on the algae bloom scourge of 2018 and its impact when mixed with red tide is disturbing to say the least.
It’s just common sense, we suppose, that if you mix two ingredients that have proven to cause health problems, the chances of getting sick or suffering adverse effects are more likely.
Brain Chemisty Labs, a non-profit research institute in Jackson, Wyoming, released a report earlier this year that outlines just how bad things really were in 2018 when blue-green algae blooms from Lake Okeechobee were released into the Caloosahatchee River. When those blooms reached the Gulf of Mexico and met that year’s outbreak of red tide, the toxins formed were dangerous.
If we had known all the facts outlined in the Brain Chemistry report then, the call for action by health officials and Florida’s government would have been even louder. Those small groups that hassled Gov. Rick Scott may have grown larger and louder — maybe even to the point of serious political implications for Scott, now serving as one of Florida’s senators.
Here is what we have learned from the Brain Chemistry report (which we’ll state as simply as we can put it).
Blue-green algae produces a toxin labeled BMAA, which has been found to cause Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS) in monkeys. A published study also shows that BMAA can cause brain changes that resemble Alzheimer’s.
Dr. Larry Brand, a University of Miami professor of Marine Biology, says the same toxins have been found in the brains of dolphins with Alzheimer’s neuropathology.
When the algae was released in 2018 and washed down the Caloosahatchee, it came at the same time red tide was holding our beaches hostage along the state’s west coast. When the two collided, the outcome was, simply put, toxic.
The study shows that water samples found concentrations of blue-green algae high enough to cause human and animal health effects if ingested. In other words, dolphins, fish and other sea creatures could get sick and die — thus the large amount of fish washing ashore onto our beaches that summer. And, any humans not careful enough to avoid swimming in the stuff and who might possibly ingest some water from the Gulf or river, could possibly end up with some pretty bad symptoms — that’s the common sense concern we have.
The study says that Florida health officials should have strongly warned the public in 2018 of the dangers related to the toxins in the water released from Lake Okeechobee. It says the water was a risk factor for ALS, Alzheimer’s and liver cancer, said Howard Simon, president of Clean Okeechobee Waters Foundation, Inc.
This information raises our concerns even more. Multiple studies are planned to take this information and expound upon it. There are fears the algae blooms can sicken or possibly even kill livestock. And, of course, it can’t be too healthy for humans either.
Investigators at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation and the Calusa Waterkeeper in Fort Myers contributed to the Brain Chemistry report and will continue to collaborate with the institute on this research.
As the project continues, we may want to be extra cautious the next time algae is released from Lake O — especially when red tide is present. The state should do its share to support this research while being more open about the dangers blue-green algae presents.
