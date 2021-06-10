Tuesday night, The Daily Sun, the Venice Gondolier and the yoursun.com website presented the 2020-21 Sun Preps All-Area Awards.
We have been preparing for months for the annual event, now in its second year. It was held at CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves spring training site in North Port, for the first time.
These awards, which honor the top student-athletes from the high schools in our area, and, in particular, those who have been named to the All-Area first teams in their individual sports, had to be held virtually last year because of the COVID pandemic.
We honored athletes from 21 varsity sports. The honorees came from throughout our three-county coverage area, including Community Christian School, Imagine School of North Port, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice high schools.
But this year, we moved it outside for the approximately 450 student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and sponsors in attendance.
A popup rain storm shortly before the gates opened threatened to put a damper on the event, pun intended, but thanks to the quick work of the Braves' Mike Dunn and his outstanding staff we were able to move the festivities from on the field to under the roof in the concourse in a moment's notice.
Fortunately, we were able to still begin on time as Mike Beatty, president of Adams Publishing Group Florida and publisher of the Gondolier, kicked off the evening's events before a slightly damp, but enthusiastic audience.
Of course, none of this would have been possible without the support of our partners, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, which was the presenting sponsor, and premier sponsors, Pit Stop Auto Repair, the Atlanta Braves themselves and CoolToday Park.
After our Sun Preps staff handed out the individual sports awards, it was time for our featured guest, former National League Most Valuable Player and Atlanta Braves MLB Hall of Famer Terry Pendleton.
The affable Pendleton made the evening special for all those in attendance as he recalled his days as a high school baseball and football player in California and discussed the ups and downs of his major league career.
After Pendleton wrapped up his discussion, the biggest honors of the evening were awarded when help from Pit Stop's Joe Ramsay and Jeff Wesner, the new chief operating officer of the SHM in Venice.
The Courage Award went to Lemon Bay's Lance Schyck, who wrestled his way to an undefeated season despite a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and North Port's Taylor Roche, a softball pitcher who broke her own school strikeout record despite losing her father Tom, who passed away on Feb. 25.
Port Charlotte volleyball player Laticia Nina (4.491 weighted grade-point average) and Venice's Michael Robertson, (a weighted 4.982 GPA), who also took home Baseball Player of the Year honors, won our Academic All-Star awards.
Charlotte's Tom Massolio, broke through to the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance while dealing with personal tragedy to claim Coach of the Year honors.
Finally, the evening concluded when the winners of our Male and Female Athletes of the Year were revealed. Lemon Bay four-sport star Lauren Raggazone (who was also our Soccer Player of the Year) and Port Charlotte football and basketball standout Alex Perry received top honors.
Thanks to all of the student-athletes, coaches, families and sponsors for helping make the night a slightly soggy success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.