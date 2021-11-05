OUR POSITION: This month is dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence and we all must be courageous enough to step up if we suspect incidents of abuse against friends, relatives or even people we don't know.
If there is anything at all positive that came out of the tragic deaths of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito and her one-time boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, it is the intense focus it put on the problem of domestic violence.
As most know, the two North Port residents were once engaged and decided to take a trip across the U.S. in a van, documenting their adventures for social media. Things turned bad and, after law officers investigated an incident that involved battery between the two, Gabby was found strangled to death just days later. Laundrie, who returned to his parents' home alone, disappeared and later was found dead.
Domestic violence can be as simple as abusive language and escalate into violence. The types of abuse are numerous and include dating abuse, talking, abuse of the elderly and, of course, sexual violence.
Two of the most successful resources for victims of abuse are the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota County and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies in Charlotte County. Both of these nonprofit, mostly volunteer agencies are stressed to care for all the victims who come to them.
Most often, victims of abuse are stuck in the relationship for two reasons: finances and children.
Married victims are afraid they will lose custody or that a breakup or divorce will be too stressful for the children. Many victims, married or unmarried, also fear going out on their own and trying to survive on one salary. Financial insecurity is huge with the cost of housing in Southwest Florida being way too much for most single people. And, if children are involved, the costs are even more challenging.
Still, with the help of these two agencies, much can be done to get victims out of the bad relationship into a safe environment.
If you want to help, watch for these signs of abuse, according to webMD:
• The victim will make excuses for injuries
• Personality changes, like low self-esteem in someone who was always confident
• Constantly checking in with their partner
• Never having money on hand
• Overly worried about pleasing their partner
• Skipping out on work, school, or social outings for no clear reason
• Wearing clothes that don’t fit the season, like long sleeves in summer to cover bruises
Wendy J. Silva, sexual assault program manager for C.A.R.E., said signs of an abuser could be someone who gets too friendly too fast, seems to take interest in you beyond their position (such as a physical therapist spending much longer periods of time with you then prescribed and not billing for it), trying to get more time alone with a person, seeming almost possessive or jealous of anyone else getting close to the person.
If you suspect abuse, talk to the victim. Tell them if there is a problem you want to help and tell them they are important and a good person who has value. Tell them the problems are not always their fault.
And, then try to get them to call C.A.R.E.'s 24-hour crisis hotline, 941-627-6000 or its Englewood hotline, 941-475-6465. Or for more information on Sarasota County's Safe Place call or text 941-365-1976.
Don't be afraid of "butting in." You could save a life.
