OUR POSITION: Superintendent gets highest performance rating — by a one-vote margin.
Anyone who’s been following the Sarasota County School Board for the past year may think it weird that a school superintendent who has faced repeated criticism was rated “highly effective” in his annual performance evaluation.
It is weird.
But it’s basic math. One, two, three and you have majority on a board of five. If three think you rate the highest marks, you get the highest marks.
That’s been the case with this board in recent years. If three think you deserve a contract extension, you get a contract extension, despite what the two in the minority say. If three want to create an in-house police force, that’s it. If three want to expand a sexual harassment investigation of an administrator into questions of union collusion, then done.
Seems sadly similar to national politics.
The Sarasota School Board has been divided politically 3-2 for years now. School Board races are nonpartisan. Broadly categorized, though, Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson are politically active, conservative Republicans. Caroline Zucker, Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin are not. (Brown is a former Democratic state representative.)
The three latter board members have been strong supporters of Superintendent Todd Bowden since he became superintendent in early 2017. The two others have had a relationship with the superintendent that is, say, far more tentative, occasionally testy. Robinson and Bowden are now openly antagonistic.
During the recent performance review session, Robinson gave the superintendent very low marks. In his critique, he said Bowden no longer replied to email requests for information.
“My kids call it ghosting,” he said, according to the Herald Tribune. “I email you, you don’t respond to my emails. I don’t even want to get into our phone conversations. It’s so dysfunctional.”
On the evaluation, he marked Bowden “not acceptable” or “developing.”
Ziegler also was critical, and she also gave him low marks, mostly “not acceptable.”
Across the dais, though, Bowden soared to a “highly effective,” with board Chairwoman Goodwin calling him “a great leader.” Brown and Zucker also gave him high marks across the board.
And so, the final rating was “highly effective” — approved by a 3-2 vote, although 40 percent of the board thought him unacceptable.
Just plain weird. But that’s how the evaluation process works. All or nothing. An “A” or an “F.”
At this point, it seems wishful thinking to believe School Board dynamics will change before the election of 2020. Robinson’s District 3 seat will be on the ballot next year, as will Zucker’s District 2 seat. One from each “side.”
Keep in mind, though, there were expectations for a potential shift in dynamics in the 2018 election, when three seats were on the ballot. All three incumbents won re-election. Nothing changed.
Since then, situation normal.
