Si! It’s true that Allegiant Airlines is finalizing a deal to partner with Mexican airline Viva Aerobus.
And the obvious intention is nonstop flights to Mexico’s golden beaches.
In a press release last week, Allegiant announced plans for a “fully-integrated commercial alliance agreement” with the Mexican airline to expand operations for nonstop leisure air travel between the U.S. and Mexico — with, of course, low fares.
It was called the first venture of this type in the airline industry. Could we expect anything from less than those adventuresome leaders of Allegiant, the same people who decided an airline could build a resort in Florida, fly people to it and make a lot of money?
Before the deal is completed, Allegiant must win the approval of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation for antitrust immunity. And it will make an investment of $50 million in Viva Aerobus, which comes with a seat on the Mexican airline’s board for Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maurice J. Gallagher.
Allegiant touted the deal as beneficial for both airlines and a boost for the hospitality industry in both nations. It “should reduce fares, stimulate traffic and ultimately link many new transborder cities with nonstop service,” Gallagher said in the news release.
Cancun was one of the Mexico destinations mentioned as attractive to Americans while Las Vegas and Florida were recognized as places Mexicans are drawn to.
If all goes well, flights between the two nations could begin in early 2023. Punta Gorda Airport officials say they have no plans to accommodate international flights, making Sarasota the logical destination closest to us. But, plans can change, can they not?
