How many times have you heard “innocent until proven guilty?”
TV shows, attorneys ... it’s a frequent expression. We often hear it related to political rumors, charges and controversies.
A Charlotte County case last week brought those words into perspective.
An Englewood man — we won’t repeat his name again because each mention of it reminds people of the accusation — was arrested for investigation of child molestation. A juvenile told police he touched her inappropriately on numerous occasions when she was between the ages of 8 to 14.
This is a serious charge. We believe sexual battering a child is one of the most heinous crimes we report on. A child’s safety and security should be our greatest concern. And those who violate the trust between and adult and a child deserve rapid and severe punishment.
Of course, that should occur only if they are guilty.
Unfortunately, many “children” are aware of the pain they can inflict on someone by merely making a statement. It seems there has to be little proof other than a child’s word to arrest someone and charge them with these types of crimes.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released the Englewood man last week. His lawyer told the Sun the accusations were unfounded. A sheriff’s office investigation agreed.
“As far as the Sheriff’s Office is concerned, there was a lengthy and comprehensive investigation conducted,” Skip Conroy, CCSO spokesman, said. “Investigators found there was no probable cause to effect an arrest.”
You can’t really blame the Sheriff’s Office. These types of allegations have to be looked into.
But now, an innocent man has had his photo and name in the media, associated with molesting a child.
How to you erase people’s memories?
It just solidifies what you hear all the time. Innocent until proven guilty.
