OUR POSITION: The Florida House has inserted an amendment into HB 1357 that would allow thousands of high school seniors to graduate next month after new regulations threatened that opportunity.
Educators — and, even more so, seniors in high school — are anxiously watching to make sure a last-minute amendment to HB 1357 makes it into the final version of the bill.
If so, thousands of high school seniors whose graduation was in jeopardy will get to walk across the stage next month with their classmates.
“They were changing the game at the midnight hour,” Charlotte County Schools spokesman Michael Riley said.
Indeed, the House decided that an uptick in ACT, SAT and other assessments of proficiency in state education were reason enough to raise the bar on graduation standards.
As explained in a Tallahassee Democrat story by Ana Goni-Lessan, there are three components in the state that seniors must adhere to to graduate from high school. They include a 2.0 unweighted cumulative grade point average, course credit requirements and passing scores on the state math and English tests: the grade 10 Florida Standards Assessment for English Language Arts and the Algebra 1 End-of-Course Assessment.
If a student does not pass the state tests, they can earn a “concordant,” or comparative, score on the SAT or the ACT and still earn their diploma.
The House, however, increased the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing score for the SAT by 50 points, from a 430 to a 480, and the required “concordant” score for the ACT is now an 18 for both reading and English. Students now have to pass two sections. Before, a student only needed a 19 in reading.
When word of the changes in the House bill got out to educators, several school districts in Florida sent emails, letters and pleas to their representatives in Tallahassee to change or at least postpone the requirements. They said the changes would make it all but impossible for students on the edge of meeting the new requirements to do so before graduation.
If that happened, they would have to opt for a certificate of completion that says they completed the coursework. However, that would not allow them to go to college or state on a job application that they graduated high school.
“Charlotte County would be in compliance,” Riley said of the new standards. “We just accept what comes down from Tallahassee.”
One of the biggest problems are grades earned in the 10th grade state assessments.
Goni-Lessan pointed out in her Tallahassee Democrat story that this year’s seniors were in ninth grade when COVID-19 hit in 2020 and most schools in the state closed. That was before Gov. Ron DeSantis decided schools should reopen.
Students were sent home to learn online and we all know how that turned out. Many rural schools — and schools like those in North Port with poor internet service — were at a disadvantage. So, when those students took the 10th grade assessment tests, the impact of missing classes was evident.
The potential impact of the bill, without the amendment, in our local schools was not available.
But, the Democrat reported that, in Lake County, more than 300 seniors would not graduate if the test score increase isn’t delayed. In Duval County, more than 390 out of 7,532 seniors would not graduate. And, in Leon County, about 400 students out of the district’s 2,100 seniors faced falling short of requirements to graduate.
Rep. Michael Grant, R-Charlotte County, said in an email Monday he believed changes to the bill would avoid an upheaval in graduations rates. “We have language that will mitigate the problem, based on Covid and storms impacting schools and students,” he said.
We’re pleased the amendment has been filed and we expect it to remain a part of the bill.
In the future we would hope legislators who have no experience in education would do more homework before they make changes that impact thousands of students.
