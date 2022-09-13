OUR POSITION: By following the examples of Charlotte County and Venice, North Port could at least slow the incidents of illegal dumping.
A North Port man was recently arrested and charged with illegal dumping on Cotter Avenue in Port Charlotte.
OUR POSITION: By following the examples of Charlotte County and Venice, North Port could at least slow the incidents of illegal dumping.
A North Port man was recently arrested and charged with illegal dumping on Cotter Avenue in Port Charlotte.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office charged the man with one count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
According to The Daily Sun story, the dumping was reported on Aug. 8. The materials in question contained “interior baseboard molding, closet shelving, decorative wall paneling and miscellaneous building materials.”
Dumping is a nuisance and it’s a blight on areas that should be environmentally sound and/or personal property. But everyone knows that.
The point we’d make today is that perhaps, if North Port had stations that accept waste like those in Venice and Charlotte County, maybe it could solve, or at least alleviate, the dumping problem there.
In Venice, you can dump stuff weekdays at a Sarasota County collection site, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. And, the best news is Sarasota County residents can dump anything there and go as many times a year as you like.
There are two collection sites in Charlotte County. A mini-collection location can be found at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte. A second collection site, 7780 Environmental Lane (across from Home Depot) accepts all kinds of household trash and hazardous waste like paint and oil. Both sites are open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Charlotte County residents can use the facility 12 times each year for free.
What’s stopping North Port from offering a similar service?
Quite possibly finding a good location is one hurdle. Finding room in the budget could be another issue.
Our suggestion is that a dump site would be a huge addition to the services the city of North Port offers. It should be on the city’s to-do list.
Perhaps it would save another city resident from being tempted into making the mistake of dumping somewhere they shouldn’t be and facing fines of thousands of dollars.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.