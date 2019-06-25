OUR POSITION: Charlotte County sales tax project completes a regional sports complex in West County.
Impressive what a penny will get you these days.
In Englewood-West County, the latest showpiece from Charlotte County’s 1-percent sales tax referendum recently opened for limited use: the new recreation center at Ann Dever Regional Park off San Casa Drive.
The building has opened for a summer camp. It will open to the public this fall. Date to be announced.
In our view, the new Rec Center is the jewel of what has become a true regional recreation complex for West Charlotte County.
In addition, across from the park is the new West County Annex, which houses county services and the Englewood Community Care Clinic. In Englewood East, the Joseph A. Tringali Recreation Center has been refurbished. The adjoining Englewood Charlotte Library was renovated not many years ago. Down Willmington Boulevard is a new Sheriff’s Office substation.
All were built with local sales tax money, approved by county voters in 2014 and up for re-approval next year.
Today, focus on the 23,000-square-foot Rec Center at the park named in honor of community stalwarts Ann and Chuck Dever.
The pastel-attractive building has (or will have) a workout room, a gym and multi-purpose rooms. A community garden is planned for a nearby plot.
The building sits behind a gated swimming pool, with wading pool with sprinklers for children.
In the same area are youth football fields, including the feature stadium, Larry Nicol Field, which has a scoreboard, a two-story observation building and metal stands on either side of the field. There are team changing rooms, bathrooms and a concession area. All fields have lights.
Next to that is the Suncoast Humane Society, another vital regional service. (Special this month: cat adoption for only $10.) Near that is a county Paw Park, with fenced areas for large and small dogs, and a dog agility course.
Then there’s the J.M. Berlin Rotary Skate Park, with restrooms. A trailhead leads to walking paths through the woods in Oyster Creek Park. There are basketball and tennis courts, a pavilion, a cricket field and a children’s playground with up-to-date equipment.
All in all, this is now a large, complete recreation complex, something Englewood-Charlotte has lacked. Just say, Charlotte County residents no longer will feel a stab of envy looking across town to the facilities in Englewood-Sarasota County. They’ve equaled, or surpassed, their cross-town cousins.
An identical recreation center is being completed at the North Charlotte Regional Park in Port Charlotte, again thanks to sales tax revenues. The Tringali Center and the Harold Avenue Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte have now been renovated and improved. And the South County Regional Regional Park Recreation Center. The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library also will be completed soon. Plus sidewalks and road projects.
Last week, the Charlotte County Commission named a committee to determine infrastructure needs and wants for the next six-year sales tax referendum. We encourage all to participate in the planning process. As we already see, a 1 cent addition to the sales tax brings a lot of quality-of-life improvements to our communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.