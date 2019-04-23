For six decades, three naked “dancing ladies” have greeted travelers on U.S. 41 at the edge of North Port. They pointed — literally — to the fountain of youthful vitality not far down Ortiz Boulevard: the Warm Mineral Springs Spa.
The “Three Graces” sculpture was commissioned by Sam Herron Jr., the man who bought the Springs property and first built a spa there. In 1957, Herron hired Nokomis artist Sophie Johnstone, who, according to local historian Bill Goetz, “first formed the 'Graces' in clay and then had them cast out of gold anodized aluminum at a foundry in Sarasota.”
The "Graces" came south the following year and were placed in a 20-foot-diameter concrete-and-stone fountain, where they danced in a trickle of water and invited passersby to visit Herron's attraction: Sirens beckoning all to a good, refreshing soaking.
The Warm Mineral Springs Spa has seen its ups and downs since then. The ladies too. For years, “Three Graces” have danced in a flat, dry bowl. Last week, water finally returned.
Thankfully. The water flow properly restores what may be South Sarasota County's most significant public work of art. An icon. A landmark.
Meanwhile, the city has petitioned for National Register of Historic Places recognition for the spa's cyclorama and spa buildings, designed by famed Sarasota School of Architecture architect Jack West. Our endorsement here.
This proposal deserves public support. We hope you'll take a moment to write a letter of support and send it to: Alissa Lotane, Bureau of Historic Preservation, 500 S. Bronough St., Tallahassee, Fla., 32399.
We need to recognize our history and honor the buildings, and artwork, that make this place distinctive.
