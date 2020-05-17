OUR POSITION: The Virginia B. Andes Clinic is a beacon of hope for those who can find medical treatment nowhere else and it needs our help.
Imagine, if you can, a typical day at the Virginia B. Andes Clinic in Port Charlotte.
A young man who just lost his job and his insurance, says he has no money for his diabetes prescription. He needs help.
A single mom says her two children have been coughing for a couple of days and have lost their appetite. She wants to know what’s wrong.
A man with Hepatitis-C has been off his medicine for weeks and is having a difficult time.
The clinic is open five days a week and the flow of uninsured and low-income patients rarely slows down. And now, with so many people out of work because of businesses being shut down, the need is greater than ever.
“There are (normally) over 30,000 uninsured residents of Charlotte County that rely (on us),” said Suzanne Roberts, executive director of the clinic.
Roberts said the need has swollen as the staff and money have dwindled. About a fourth of the 200 volunteers who work in the clinic or pharmacy — doing a myriad of work that includes scheduling appointments, receiving patients, doling out prescriptions and helping in the examinations — have asked to be excused because of their age or health that makes them prime candidates to be infected with COVID-19. Those volunteers provide 26,000 hours a year that are valued at $5 million.
At the same time the clinic is losing many of its volunteers, its funding sources are beginning to dry up.
Dr. David Klein, co-founder and medical director of the clinic, told the Sun last week that a 5K run and walk planned for March 22 was called off and a main fundraiser set for April 4 was moved to June 5 but is still in doubt because of the pandemic. Those two events raise tens of thousands of dollars.
The clinic and pharmacy see more than 12,000 patients each year on average, Roberts said. More than 33,000 prescriptions are filled for free.
The clinic is not only a haven of last resort for so many uninsured or needy people, but it has become a standard for Hepatitis-C treatment in the whole state of Florida.
If the clinic did not exist, an even greater burden would be placed on local hospital ERs — already saddled with charity medical work that contributes to a hefty write-off each year. The crush of the medical needy has increased as Florida refuses to expand Medicaid, shifting responsibilities to hospitals and clinics such as Andes.
Roberts said Andes is in need of volunteers, donations and PPE supplies like N-95 masks, gowns, gloves and sanitizers.
Thankfully doctors at Fawcett and Bayfront hospitals stepped up recently to donate $30,000 which enabled the clinic to stay open. It was a generous and much needed infusion of cash from medical professionals who know how important this clinic is to Charlotte County.
We need the federal government and state government to show their support too. There are more than a couple of programs and revenue sharing opportunities through the $3 trillion stimulus package that should be able to provide a financial shot in the arm.
For 20 years, Andes and its volunteer doctors, nurses and medical professionals have taken care of those who might have otherwise lost hope. It’s time for people to step up and guarantee those much needed services are always available.
