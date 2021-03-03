OUR POSITION: With two positions remaining open on the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s board we believe one of those should be an appointee from Charlotte County.
Decisions that impact almost every drop of water used in Charlotte and Sarasota counties are made by a 13-member Southwest Florida Water Management District (Swiftmud) board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board’s decisions influence everything from development to the safety and cleanliness of our water supply.
For much of 2020, there were only nine members active on the board. Because of problems getting boards all across Florida together during the pandemic, DeSantis appointed two more members to the Swiftmud board along with appointments to boards throughout the state. Michelle Williamson, representing Hillsborough County and Ashley Bell Barnett, representing Polk County, are the newest members of the board.
The governor still has two seats to fill. We believe at least one of them should be someone from Charlotte County. Right now, Charlotte is represented by Joel Schleicher, who is vice chairman of the board. He also represents Sarasota County.
Other members or the board include: Kelly Rice, of Webster, who represents Citrus, Lake, Levy and Sumter counties; Rebecca Smith, of Tampa, who represents Hillsborough and Pinellas counties; James Murphy, of Lakeland, who represents Polk County; Ed Armstrong, of Dunedin, who represents Pinellas County; Barnett, of Winter Haven; Jack Bispham, of Myakka City, who represents Manatee County; Roger Germann, of Tampa, who represents Hillsborough County; John Mitten, of Brooksville, who represents Marion and Hernando counties; Seth Weightman, of Dade City, who represents Pasco County; and Williamson, of Dover.
Obviously, counties like Hillsborough and Pinellas have more than one representative on the board. That is somewhat understandable since they represent the large metro areas of St. Petersburg and Tampa.
But, with two more members to appoint, we believe Charlotte could be better represented — not that there are any problems with Schleicher, who appears to be a very capable representative.
The lack of a strong voice for the two most southern counties in the district has been an issue in the past and has the potential to be in the future.
DeSantis has come under scrutiny for his appointments to state water boards. The Orlando Sentinel said the governor has filled the vacant positions with development and agricultural interests and few people who actually have jobs or careers that focus on protecting Florida’s fragile water supply.
For example, the Sentinel used Ron Howse for example. Howse is a developer who has been generous with donations to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee. Another appointee has been a pawn broker and another was the brother of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
One obvious snub was Robert Knight, who heads up the nonprofit Florida Springs Institute near Gainesville. He is a scientist and an advocate of protecting Florida’s springs with tons of experience and knowledge of the state’s water system. His is the kind of voice needed recently when Suwannee River Water Management District’s board gave Nestle Waters North America the go-ahead to bottle nearly 1 million gallons of water a day from the Ginnie Springs area of Gilchrist County.
Florida’s water boards need people with experience and knowledge of out water system. And they need to be open to giving a voice to their entire membership and not packed so big metro areas have a dominant vote.
Let’s push for a Charlotte or Sarasota representative to fill out the vacancies at Swiftmud.
