OUR POSITION: It is more than embarrassing that another computer failure has devastated the lives of thousands of Floridians who rely on the state government to get things right.
Who hires these people?
Remember when COVID first hit and people were laid off work as businesses closed? Remember how difficult it was to file an unemployment claim?
It took weeks, or longer in some cases, for out-of-work Floridians to even file a claim. And it took even longer to get a check. Gov. Ron DeSantis and others blamed it on an overwhelmed system that failed to account for such an unexpected torrent of claims. And, it was later discovered, the computer system that was supposed to be able to process the claims had long been red flagged for its problems — as far back as when Rick Scott was governor.
That computer flap was bad inasmuch as people were struggling to pay rent, buy groceries and survive without a job of the unemployment benefits they were entitled to.
More recently, a second ridiculous computer malfunction stripped thousands of Florida residents of Medicaid health care payments for three months.
The problem surfaced a week or two ago and Fresh Take Florida, a reporting service housed at the University of Florida and manned by its journalism department, investigated the problem and recently published its findings in newspapers across the state, including The Daily Sun, which printed the story Tuesday. Kristin Bausch penned the story uncovering the hardships that threatened the livelihoods and health of thousands of recipients of aid in the state.
The state blamed the problem on the merger of Sunshine State Health Plan Inc., the state’s most prominent Medicaid payment vendor, with the second-largest vendor, WellCare of Florida Inc. Sounds like a monopoly to us. It seems the combined revenue the merger will draw from the state of Florida will be $31.6 billion thanks to multi-year contracts with the Agency for Health Care Administration.
That’s a hefty sum to pay a company that couldn’t figure out how to handle the merger and still send checks to Floridians for three months.
Bausch’s story gave several examples of Floridians left in the lurch when checks to providers stopped. Anyone who took the time to put themselves in the same situation would have a difficult time not railing at the inadequate service provided by vendors who are paid so handsomely to make sure services are provided.
Bausch talked to an Ocala mother who said the company that helped care for her 15-yeear-old disabled son shut down because of payment problems.
“We had to find caregivers for him,” AnnMarie Sossong told Bausch. She said her life was put on hold because she had no help for her son, whose needs required constant supervision.
And those types of stories were told over and over again. One man whose son has autism said he had to stop working to care for him.
Vendors said the payment problems began as early as last December — some say even as early as October — but there was no acknowledgment of the problem until recently.
The Fresh Take story said as many as 46,000 claims for payment may have been rejected with a low-ball number of 30,000. And, it’s no surprise that requests by Fresh Take for public records concerning the problem and who knew what, when have yet to be answered.
Someone was asleep at the wheel and we deserve answers. And Sunshine State Health Plan needs to feel the pain for its mishandling of the problem. Maybe the state should even reconsider those lucrative contracts.
