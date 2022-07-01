OUR POSITION: Floridians can save money with another tax break this weekend.
Our free-wheeling Legislature, spurred by a rare windfall of revenue and a governor running for re-election, has come up with another tax holiday.
If you’re counting, that is four tax holidays planned this year, including: the hurricane preparedness holiday; the back-to-school holiday and the much-looked-forward-to gas tax holiday this fall. How much money shoppers and drivers will save by the time the year has ended is anybody’s guess — but it’s a lot of money.
This holiday is called Freedom Week and it comes, obviously, over the Fourth of July holiday. For a week, starting today, you can put the money for taxes back in your pocket if you buy from a long list of recreation activities and outdoor equipment. That includes tickets to big concerts, sports event like the Tampa Bay Rays or Bucs games, movies, festivals, etc. between now and Dec. 31.
And, the governor and lawmakers were in such a generous mood they decided to lift the tax on children’s diapers and Energy Star washing machines, clothes dryers, water heaters and refrigerators for the next year.
How great is that?
Not so great, we think.
At the risk of sounding like sour pusses, we believe there are better things to do with a surplus of funds. The Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research estimated freedom week will cost the state about $54.5 million reduction in state revenue and a $16.1 million reduction in local revenue.
First of all, we’re headed for a recession unless something crazy happens in the next few months. The money our Legislature is so willing to give up is money that could be needed down the road for infrastructure work, health care and/or hurricane recovery (although here’s hoping that won’t be needed).
We realize surplus revenue was set aside to offset the money lost from the tax holidays, but what’s wrong with keeping the surplus? Don’t economists preach to families to always keep a large reserve fund?
The lawmakers who gleefully agreed to the tax holiday are the same people who refuse to expand Medicaid to help the state’s poorest population pay for health care. They are the same people who raided the Sadowski Fund that helps pay for affordable housing in the state.
And, let’s be honest, how much money are you going to save?
When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill, he said the impact of inflation threatened to rob families of being able to afford a “fun summer.”
We fail to imagine that saving 7% on a kayak or a day at Disney, will be realized by the end of the day when all the money spent is added up. We’re talking maybe saving maybe $10 on a Disney ticket (even less as the resort is offering Florida residents up to 20% discounts now through July 7). About the same amount or less on a kayak at Walmart.
We’re not alone in questioning the wisdom of the tax holidays. There is some evidence that retailers raise the prices during tax holidays, so you could even end up paying more.
But, what do we know. The state is giving everyone a tax break, so why not just enjoy it.
You can, for example, save tax money on sunscreen, the first $25 of swim gear, the first $35 of pool floats and inflatable chairs, the first $50 on hammocks and sleeping bags and the first $300 on paddle boards and surfboards.
Go have a ball. Just don’t complain if the Legislature tells us it’s short of funds to balance the 2022-23 budget because of a recession and Hurricane Zelda.
