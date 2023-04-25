OUR POSITION: The plan to build apartments at the old Macy’s site at Port Charlotte’s Town Center Mall is a good decision.
The announcement last week that 250 apartments will be built on Town Center Mall property formerly used by Macy’s is a game-changer.
The transformation of the landmark Town Center Mall property has been discussed by Realtors, economic development drivers and politicians for years as pedestrian traffic at the mall dwindled. And, while we still have faith our mall will survive, the idea of a multi-use venture is exciting and smart.
The Daily Sun story recently said an Aventura-based developer has purchased the site and will tear down the old Macy’s to build apartments. Plans for the complex, which will be called Avery, are not available yet but people who are familiar with this type of conversion can make a good guess what’s in store.
The Meyers Group will be in charge of the development and its website shows photos of other projects named Avery Dania Pointe and Avery Pompano Beach. Those projects are luxury units and that led to speculation the same might be planned for Port Charlotte.
An apartment complex with amenities like a pool, waterfall, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, club room and catering kitchen — which are included in at least one other Meyers property — would likely draw great interest. Some, however, might question the need for that type of luxury project in Port Charlotte — especially with the lack of affordable housing.
We believe whatever is built there will be successful. If the owners opt for “luxury” apartments it will still mean 250 more people/families will have a place to live. Sooner or later, as more apartments are built here, it will have an impact on rents.
And, the likelihood of restaurants and more businesses associated with the apartments and the mall would be a good thing. Housing close to stores, restaurants and government offices is the future.
