OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda City Council has taken a much-anticipated step in making the canal shortcut a reality.
The Punta Gorda City Council weighed anchor on Buckley’s Pass earlier this month when it approved a resolution establishing the properties deemed as having a beneficial impact from the shortcut through the water to Charlotte Harbor.
This is one pass that will not be free.
The resolution was a step in determining who will pay for it and how much they will pay.
Buckley’s Pass has been in the dreams of Punta Gorda Isles boaters for probably 20 years and has made up part of city planners’ paperwork since 2013. They didn’t take any shortcuts.
The Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance provided the initial push for the shortcut. The pass is named for the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley.
Basically, Buckley’s Pass will allow residents of the Bird Section of PGI easier access to Charlotte Harbor. The 60-foot-wide cut-through, estimated to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, will run for 1,446 feet through an existing mixed wetland and upland area. It will connect the city’s canal system to Alligator Creek, which then leads directly to Charlotte Harbor about a mile away.
The Bird Section encompasses roughly any property south of Aqui Esta Drive, west of Almar Drive and city limits, and largely east of Bal Harbor Boulevard.
The current canal path to Charlotte Harbor leads boaters through the existing Ponce de Leon inlet harbor access point. Boaters say it can take an hour to reach the harbor by way of the existing route.
In other words, the cut-through will give them an extra half-hour or so of fishing time.
But it’s something people want, so it’s something they should have.
“This project has been discussed since my husband, Tom, and I arrived here over 20 years ago,” former mayor Carolyn Freeland told the council. “We have arrived. Building better and stronger communities is a core responsibility of our local government leaders. You as our sitting council must take the responsibility to lead Punta Gorda today for its future.”
It’s something government should help provide.
“I think we need to go full steam ahead,” Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said.
It’s something those who use it should pay for. There are 2,785 water access units in PGI’s Bird Section that will be footing the bill.
It’s also not a done deal. Not yet.
The city plans to hold two public hearings in early 2019 to further establish the assessment. Before those hearings, the city will set and reveal the project costs. Proposed assessment notices will be sent to all involved.
City Manager Howard Kunik pointed out that the resolution adopted in early December was simply one of intent. If the council decided to expand the assessment district, it would mean returning to square one.
“There’s lots more to be discussed with this in the future,” Mayor Nancy Prafke said. “We are moving this forward. I’m happy that we are moving this forward for our community.”
So far, it seems, everyone is on board with the progress.
