OUR POSITION: Arcadia has a long list of needs and a thin budget to work with. It’s time for state legislators and those doling out pandemic relief funds to step up efforts to help.
The list is long, and it’s expensive.
Arcadia, a proud and historic town of only 7,800, doesn’t ask for help often. But it finds itself staggering from the financial blow of the pandemic and with a bagful of projects that are priorities for the city’s health and progress.
Consider just the greatest needs:
• A water and sewer system that is breaking apart with age. City officials say they have a plan to repair and replace the infrastructure that will cost about $25 million spread out over a 6-to-8-year time frame. About $15 million is needed to repair the potable water system and another $10 million for stormwater system work.
• The historic City Hall building on Huntington Drive is in need of repairs also. No cost estimate was available for that work.
• Two city parks — Martin Luther King Jr. and Louis Anderson Sr. — are antiquated and in need of improvements. There is hope for a park grant from the state for that work.
For some municipalities these repairs would not be considered an unbearable undertaking. But Arcadia has suffered from the pandemic more than most and is still recovering from having to pay back FEMA for Hurricane Irma funds.
“Many people in our area have lost jobs or their businesses have been significantly impacted by Covid-19 related economic pressures,” Mayor Keith Keene and City Manager Larry Stewart said in a joint email according to a The Daily Sun story by Ted Carter.
The city officials said federal assistance to local governments is much needed and the city should easily qualify for part of the $150 billion in Covid-19 relief money meant to help states and cities whose economy has been hit hard by the impact of the virus.
The city is not entirely on its own. It is scheduled to get some relief for the water and sewer project from a Florida State Revolving Fund grant. Other grants could total up to $7.5 million for the city’s use.
But there is still much its representatives in Tallahassee could do to help. That includes legislative approval of a special funding initiative to cover the expense of repairs and upgrades to City Hall.
Towns like Arcadia seldom have clout in Tallahassee. And this year, with lawmakers looking for out-of-the-box ideas to trim the budget and make up a $5 billion shortfall, mostly related to tourism, the challenge is magnified.
Still, in this historic time of the pandemic, a helping hand would go a long way to let people of Arcadia know they are not forgotten.
