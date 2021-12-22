OUR POSITION: It’s a small step, but the volunteers who are making Tiny Town a reality in Arcadia should be applauded for their efforts to ease the homeless problem.
It’s taken three years to make a dream of homes for the homeless in Arcadia a reality, and it’s still not finished. But progress on what some are calling Tiny Town — a community of 36 small homes — is noticeable.
In The Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin last week, Mike Provau talked about the process, the initial plan and how and when homeless people may actually move into the 250-square-foot homes.
There is no mistaking the houses for luxury accommodations. They have a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. Not the type of residence where you’d do a lot of entertaining. But that’s the idea. These will be shelter for people who are on the street. An adult with a child will likely get first crack at living in the homes. But all the criteria and the final plan are still being formulated as homes are finished at a lot on West Magnolia Street (State Road 70) between South Manatee Avenue and South Lee Avenue.
About four years ago, this lot in Arcadia was a homeless camp. Then, a fire all but destroyed everything and it was left to nature as weeds, vines and brush overtook the location.
Provau, founder of DeSoto Cares, saw more than an overgrown lot. He saw an opportunity to help people he found living on the streets of Arcadia.
Dec. 3, DeSoto Cares and the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce, along with other community groups and supporters, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Village of Tiny Town.
Provau told The Daily Sun’s Sutphin how difficult the journey has been to the point of actually starting to move in homes.
“Three years ago is when we actually started working on this and there are times you get pretty down, but it’s a relief (to get here),” he said.
Provau praised the community for the support he has had since a few members of the St. Edmund the Martyr Episcopal Church decided to try to help people who were living on the street. The group did what it could to help but realized the problem needed more than just handing out food and water to the people who had no roof over their head.
The 36 homes, when completed, will only be a Band-aid on the problem. Provau knows that. But he hopes it will be the start of something more substantial if it works out.
To alleviate concerns about the Tiny Town turning into a haven for homeless or fostering the type of problems the homeless camp that preceded it years ago had with crime, the community will be well lit and there will be a manager on the site 24 hours a day.
The goal will not be just to get shelter for people but to help them get back on their feet. To that end there will be requirements that residents in the homes must have a job and they can only live in the homes for two years. That gives them plenty of time to work toward finding a home of their own, securing a good job and setting and accomplishing goals for themselves.
Kudos to Provau, his volunteers and the chamber for a much-needed project.
