OUR POSITION: The ARCHway Institute is celebrating 10 years of helping people overcome addictions and their golf and tennis event this week is a good time to say thanks.
Adrian Deiman can tell you how ARChway Institute changed her life.
“I come from a long line of addicts and alcoholics on both sides of my family,” she said in a press release. “But it’s stopping with me; I am the chain breaker.”
She’s certainly not the first person to find sobriety with ARCHway, an organization that has been helping people, particularly Charlotte County where it has its roots, for years.
ARCHway is raising funds for Charlotte County programs at its annual golf and tennis event Friday and Saturday at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. There is a lot going on the two days, including Deiman being the main speaker at Saturday’s luncheon. There is a tennis tournament Friday and a golf scramble Saturday.
While the golf tournament was sold out as of last Thursday, there were a few tennis slots available. And there are still opportunities to support the two-day ARCHway Annual Golf Scramble and Tennis event through sponsorships and donations.
Money from the event will help Drug-Free Punta Gorda raise $5,000 for early intervention efforts.
ARChway has grown over the past 10 years, moving from an all-volunteer staff and board to having a CEO now. In that 10 years the organization has given help and financial assistance to more than 52,000 people across the country.
The first time we learned of ARCHway was when we interviewed its founders in their Punta Gorda home. They told us the story of fighting their son’s addiction for years. Finally, they said, they came to the realization that he was going to die. They were about to give up.
It was a miracle they said that he decided he wanted to kick his habit. And, when he did, he became a believable spokesperson for recovery and helped his parents start ARCHway.
One program that will benefit from the weekend activities is one initiated by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. If a deputy or other member of the CCSO comes in contact with someone on drugs, they will transport the person to CBHC for treatment. The ARCHway fundraiser this weekend helps pay for that treatment.
If it’s too late to participate in the tennis or golf, you can reserve a spot at the luncheon or a late afternoon cocktail party. The Piano Man, Carl Pinnaro, will be playing at a Friday evening pool party — all of this happening at Twin Isles Country Club.
For more information or to make a donation you can go to the ARCHway Institute website or call Jan Stuckey at 636-255-4983.
Overcoming addictions is a tough challenge. No program is 100% successful but ARCHway has a history of rescuing people from a dead end path of drugs and alcohol.
If you can, help them celebrate their first 10 years this coming weekend.
