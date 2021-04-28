OUR POSITION: ARCHway Institute is a major player locally and elsewhere in finding help for people with addictions.
Dan Stuckey and his wife know about the horrors of drug addiction. When we interviewed them a couple of years ago, they told us at one time they were making arrangements for their son’s funeral — even though he was still alive. They had tried every avenue they could find to cure him of his drug addiction and were giving up. They felt the drugs were killing him and it was only a matter of time.
The feel-good story is that he found the strength to kick his habit. The couple were so inspired, they created the ARCHway Institute, with their son, to help others fight addictions. The institute is based here in Punta Gorda but its reach extends all over the U.S. now.
ARCHway has never been needed more.
Consider these facts from a recent ARCHway newsletter:
• In Florida, predicted cases of drug overdose deaths in 2019 was 5,127 but saw a 38.4% increase to 7,098 provisional drug overdose deaths for the current 12-months reporting period from July 2019 to July 2020.
• Symptoms of depression were reported 59% more frequently by Latino adults than by non-Hispanic whites...Nearly 37% of Hispanics who were surveyed reported an increase in substance use or reported they had started to use.
• Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year, or 261 deaths per day. These deaths shorten the lives of those who die by an average of almost 29 years, for a total of 2.8 million years of potential life lost.
ARCHway awards grants to groups in Florida and elsewhere to fund programs fighting addictions. This year, to date, ARCHway has awarded over $6,000 for access to treatment and recovery from substance abuse and the mental health disorders that frequently accompany it. During ARCHway’s March Giving Campaign, the executive committee was able to award grants to nine groups, including Drug-Free Punta Gorda.
The nonprofit recently broke a record for money raised at its annual golf and tennis event in Punta Gorda. The event raised $33,523 before expenses. Half of the proceeds go to support and give financial assistance to those seeking recovery, according to a newsletter. The other half supports Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in its Drug Addiction Recovery initiative.
There are two big virtual events planned Friday that anyone can use to help fund this program. Starting at 7:30 p.m., Colton Baker will share his struggles and recovery from addiction. He will discuss his work as a certified peer specialist and tell how he is able to help families and individuals impacted by substance use disorder. It’s all part of a gala and auction planned to raise money for ARCHway.
Anyone who wants to attend the gala, virtually, or bid on several neat items that will be auctioned off must register before Friday by going online at TheARCHwayInstitute or use TheARCHwayInstitute@gmail.com. You can also call 1-314-635-8887 for more information.
There is more than one entity doing a good job fighting substance abuse in Southwest Florida — including one of our favorites, Teen Challenge of Southwest Florida based in Fort Myers. They all, starting with ARCHway, are focused on ending dependency on drugs and alcohol. Your support is always appreciated.
