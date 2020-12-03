OUR POSITION: Charlotte County seems headed toward a policy that almost makes advisory boards obsolete.
An ad requesting members for Charlotte County’s Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee might read like this:
Wanted: three members to sit on an advisory board to look at growth and changes to the Charlotte Harbor area. Members are required to attend regular meetings but will have no say into any decisions made on the matters they discuss.
That description of the committee’s role is no joke and it’s no laughing matter. The county decided a couple of years ago that the Charlotte Harbor committee and a sister committee for the Murdock Village area, should continue to operate but had no say in any matters brought before them.
Right now, the Charlotte Harbor committee has only four of its seven positions filled. It’s a wonder there are that many left after the committee was stripped of any authority in late 2018 after a dispute over its quasi-judicial function and a falling out with then Economic Development Director Lucienne Pears.
In a Sun story by Betsy Calvert in October of 2018, the Charlotte Harbor committee had questions after meeting with Allegiant Travel Company about its planned Sunseeker resort project. At that meeting, committee member James Herston noticed Allegiant had not submitted a design for one of the resort’s buildings.
Pears cut debate short at that time, and informed the committee that Allegiant/Sunseeker would not be offering any more information to them.
About that same time, other advisory boards in the county were advised by the Economic Development Office and the Legal Department to accept new restrictions and rules on what their role was, according to Tom David, a county attorney. The issue, according to the county legal department, was protecting the county from legal action by any developer claiming they were denied due process by an advisory board. Zoning decisions are ultimately made by commissioners. Site plans are approved by professional staff.
We’re not legal experts, but these advisory committees operated for years — in the case of Charlotte Harbor since 1992 — without a problem we know of.
In another Calvert story just last week, Charlotte Harbor committee member Delmar Wooden said the committee’s role “no longer exists.” He offered the recent decision on the Melbourne Street/U.S. 41 waterfront property as an example. The committee had endorsed a proposal by a local developer but commissioners rejected that plan because the money was short. Since then the county has warmed up to a plan that would allow a small restaurant and a boat storage facility.
We won’t go so far as to say the county is wrong in its policy toward advisory committees, but the change in direction was swift and without much prior discussion.
What we will say is there seems to be little role or need for these committees if they have no authority and if their advice is ignored with a nod and a wink, their existence is only window dressing.
Redevelopment Manager Josh Hudson told Calvert the committees still have work to do, especially in Charlotte Harbor, in evaluating proposed zoning or development laws in that area. The committee also has responsibilities in collecting and allocating property taxes, according to Wooden.
Perhaps the need for committees remains — as long as they keep their mouths shut.
