OUR POSITION: The Charlotte County, DeSoto County and Sarasota County sheriff’s offices did their own jail inspections last year. We think a one-year reprieve is enough.
Imagine, if you will, a restaurant owner — given the option — deciding to inspect his own business rather than allow the state health department to come in and look around.
Can you imagine? Joe, the cook, being asked if he had seen any roaches. Ask Bill, the dishwasher, if he has noticed any grease on the prep line.
Or, how about, for our visitors from the north where car inspections still happen, asking a car owner to inspect his own car. He looks under the hood — “everything looks normal” — kicks the tires, checks the oil and pronounces it road worthy.
A similar, albeit we hope more serious, situation occurred in 2020 when the Florida Model Jail Standards Committee allowed all 93 county jails in Florida to inspect themselves, if they so desired. All but 14 of the jails decided they would shoulder the responsibility.
Jails in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota all self-inspected. Each of them sent the FMJS a memorandum saying they were in compliance. No detailed reports, that we know of, were filed. It was strictly the honor system.
The FMJS said they offered the self-inspection alternative because of the coronavirus. They didn’t want to send inspectors into jails where the virus might be rampant.
What bothers us even more, FMJS is giving local jails the option to self-inspect again this year.
We believe that is a stretch.
Sarasota County has agreed to let state inspectors in on Oct. 1. DeSoto County wants to once again do its own inspection.
Charlotte County? No word. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, which normally does not talk to The Daily Sun, ignored our request to verify last year’s inspection and the question about doing its own inspection this year.
In Sarasota County, 159 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 45 employees. How that outbreak was handled and how safe the jail is was left up to the sheriff and staff to report.
State Rep. Omari Hardy, who represents Palm Beach County, believes the self-inspections should cease.
“I call this ‘pinky-promise oversight. It’s trust without verification,” Hardy said in a statement, according to The Daily Sun’s Anna Bryson. Hardy suggested that, during a pandemic, there should be more inspections of jails. We agree, and add that the inspections should be more detailed and require a report on the medical attention given virus victims, their recovery rate and how they are separated from the general population. Is there contact tracing?
The DeSoto County Jail responded that there have been no coronavirus cases in its general population.
In a previous inquiry to the Charlotte County Jail, information released said new inmates are quarantined for 14 days but they are not given masks. A Port Charlotte woman complained to The Daily Sun in October that she also was not allowed a mask after being arrested and jailed.
We believe FMJS should reconsider its option to allow state jails to inspect themselves. It’s the proverbial fox guarding the hen house. At the very least, the agency should require a written, detailed report on what jails are doing to combat an outbreak of coronavirus along with other health-related data and other information that is normal during an outside, independent inspection.
That just makes common sense to us.
